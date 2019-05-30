Na’Vi to change its entire Rainbow Six roster

Natus Vincere will have a new Rainbow Six roster in June, the organization announced today.



These changes come after a disappointing run in Pro League Europe season nine, where Na’Vi finished at the bottom of the standings and got relegated to the Challenger League.



Lukas “Korey” Zwingmann is going to be transferred to LeStream Esports. He’s the only player who has a new home right now. The rest of the players will play independently without an organization.



Niklas “KS” Massierer, Na’Vi’s former captain, thanked the Ukrainian organization for the opportunity to represent it.



Andrey “B1ad3” Gorodenskiy, a former Counter-Strike pro and Na’Vi’s esports director, said that the roster didn’t share the same values as the organization. “The main goal of Natus Vincere is to become the best club in the world,” B1ad3 said. “Not all players managed to find a motivation to solve the internal problems. In the end, the highly competitive environment took its toll, which lead to the German roster losing a Pro League slot.”



At this time, it’s unclear who will be a part of Na’Vi’s new Rainbow Six roster. Na’Vi will play in Challenger League Europe season 10, which starts in September.

