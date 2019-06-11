Drip departs ’92 Dream Team a week before R6 Pro League season 10

Rainbow Six Siege Pro League season 10 starts up in just about a week, but ‘92 Dream Team have opted to make a roster move by replacing Adam “Drip” Kolodkin.



The move comes just a day after the Allied Esports Vegas Minor, where ‘92 Dream Team was eliminated by Team Liquid in round four. The team recently earned Pro League status after besting the Soniqs during relegation.



Drip✈️LFT LAND on Twitter Time to focus on what matters to me. School and life. Siege was a blessing and I enjoyed the lot of it but all good things must come to an end. T’was a good run.

The timing of Drip’s departure is a little puzzling. Although he was accused of using racial slurs in the past, and he even apologized for saying “very vile, disgusting things,” the drama around Drip seemed to die down rather quickly.

And while there are plenty of players out there to replace Drip, it might be hard to find one that fits well with the team’s playstyle, especially so close to the start of the season.



Season 10 of the R6 Pro League on Monday, June 17. Fans can catch the opening matches on the official broadcast here.

H/T Siege.gg