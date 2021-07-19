Delta Project moves KS to management, signs Flexy

"He feels that his motivation isn't what it once was to reach the top again."

Niklas “KS” Massierer is no longer a part of Delta Project’s Rainbow Six Siege lineup, the team announced today. He’s going to take on a managerial role within the team, which created space for the arrival of Flexy, a former player for Prima Esport.

KS, an experienced Siege player who was a part of PENTA, Natus Vincere, and Team Secret in the past, started playing for Delta Project in June when he assembled the lineup with his former PENTA teammate Fabian Hällsten, Fynn “Drvn” Lorenzen, and Marc “Jume” Steinmann. The 25-year-old, though, has decided to take a step away from competing.

“He feels that his motivation isn’t what it once was to reach the top again,” Delta Project’s announcement reads. “Instead we will move KS into management, video production, documentary filming for the team, and content creation.”

Update to the roster! pic.twitter.com/pEIER2Y68j — The Delta Project (@DeltaProjectGG) July 19, 2021

Flexy, an up-and-coming Siege player, has been signed from Prima Esport to take KS’ spot in Delta Project’s lineup at the start of the next transfer window. “We are very excited to secure the raw talent he possesses,” the announcement reads.

Delta Project came to life after Fabian was released from Vitality and it’s still pretty much a mixed team since they don’t have an official fifth. They used former G2 player Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen in the first week of the European Challenger League qualifier in June. It’s unclear what lineup Delta Project will field for the next qualifier of the Challenger League.