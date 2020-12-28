Can you play split-screen in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular tactical shooters around. Thousands of players enjoy the slow-paced gameplay and use each operator’s unique gadget to defeat the enemy team.

But players can only experience Siege with their friends online since there’s no split-screen option right now.

Players looking for a local co-op experience are better off finding another game since Rainbow Six Siege doesn’t feature a split-screen mode. This was an intentional choice by Ubisoft, who preferred to focus its efforts on the five-vs-five multiplayer experience.

Many players were surprised by this choice since previous Rainbow Six games had extensive co-op modes. Players can still play the Terrorist Hunt mode and hunt AI enemies with their friends online, but this is as close to split-screen as you’ll get.

Despite the lack of a co-op mode, Rainbow Six Siege still has a large player base across all platforms. Ubisoft confirmed that Siege has over 60 million players across all platforms earlier this year and millions of players still log in regularly with their friends.

Siege has received consistent updates over the last five years and a recent dev blog revealed that a reputation system has been active behind the scenes since last December. Siege is still an excellent option for players searching for a new online experience, but co-op players will have to look elsewhere.