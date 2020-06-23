DanucD PUBG settings and keybinds

Dana “DanucD” Dima Gard is a popular content creator who mostly streams and plays PUBG.

DanucD, often referred to as one of the best PUBG players, started her streaming career back in 2018 on Twitch. She averaged around 30 to 70 viewers until the beginning of 2019 when the community noticed her talents and entertaining persona. She averaged around more than 1,900 viewers every time she went live throughout 2019 and also started a YouTube channel in the same year.

DanucD currently has over 526,000 followers on Twitch and more than 489,000 subscribers on YouTube.

If you’re aiming to become as good as her in PUBG, taking a look at her settings can be a great start. While most settings can be up to personal preference, professional and veteran players spend hours optimizing their layout, which should save you some time while finding the perfect sensitivity and graphical settings.

Here are DanucD’s PUBG settings.

DanucD’s video settings

Most competitive players prefer keeping every setting at their minimal values while playing on 1080p. DanucD, however, prioritizes a better-looking gameplay experience over extra frames. Though it’s a taxing preference for her hardware in terms of performance, higher image quality can better the viewing experience for her audience.

If the following settings cause you to drop frames to the point that you can feel it, you can also take a look at Chocotaco’s video settings, since he prioritizes getting the highest frames possible.

Window mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate : 144 Hz

: 144 Hz Field of View : 103

: 103 Screen Scale : 100

: 100 Brightness : 50

: 50 Post Processing : Very Low

: Very Low Shadows : Very Low

: Very Low Textures : Medium

: Medium Effects : Very Low

: Very Low Foliage : Very Low

: Very Low Sharpen : On

: On View Distance : High

: High VSync : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: Medium

DanucD’s mouse settings

Setting the polling rate setting of your mouse to 1000 Hz will ensure the minimum response time, but your mouse may start using more of your CPU.

DanucD prefers keeping her DPI setting low while making up for the loss of sensitivity via the in-game settings of PUBG. While you can also do the reverse and go with a high DPI, higher levels may lead to rare occurrences of frame skipping while gliding your mouse.

DPI: 400

400 General Sensitivity: 50

50 Vertical Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 Vehicle Sensitivity: 50

50 Targeting Sensitivity: 50

50 Iron Sight Sensitivity: 43

43 2x Scope: 43

43 3x Scope: 43

43 4x Scope: 43

43 6x Scope: 43

43 8x Scope: 43

43 15x Scope: 43

43 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

DanucD’s keybind settings