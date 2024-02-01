All Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 monsters

Whether you fear being chased by Huggy Wuggy again or are simply wondering what new monsters await you in the latest Poppy Playtime episode, here is every monster you’ll meet in Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three.

All monsters in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3

While my definition of monsters may be a little off as I showcase some Chapter Three allies, there could be more than what meets the eye with the supposed “allies” of Poppy Playtime. Please be aware there are SPOILERS throughout this list, for each character’s story and what happens to them in Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three.

CatNap

The creeping CatNap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

CatNap is the lead antagonist in Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three. Just like Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs, CatNap is the main threat you need to be aware of this chapter. CatNap appears quite regularly, unlike the Huggy and Mommy, and is often seen moving away from the protagonist. It’s almost as if CatNap is leading the player to a particular spot.

CatNap conjures up nightmares for its victims with red smoke. Details on the red smoke are outlined in the first tape you find. While CatNap is the main antagonist in this chapter, you’ll find that he, just like the others, are Prototype followers.

Huggy Wuggy

A twisted version of Huggy Wuggy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Didn’t Huggy Wuggy die in Poppy Playtime: Chapter One? Well yes… but hear me out. Huggy Wuggy does return, but his appearance is incredibly limited. While his headless and lifeless plushie appears throughout the game, there is indeed a version of the once breathing Huggy Wuggy in the latest Poppy Playtime chapter.

You’ll be face to face with a distorted version of Huggy Wuggy in the nightmare section of the Home Sweet Home Orphanage. This plays a dreamlike form of P.T., focussing on the protagonist’s psyche as demonstrated in a CatNap induced nightmare. There is no escaping Huggy Wuggy this time around; you must let him catch you to safely awaken from the nightmare.

Poppy

Can we really trust her? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may debate whether Poppy is a Poppy Playtime monster or simply a character and you’d be right to do so. Poppy acts as one of the only allies in this episodic tale. She guided you through Chapter Two, aided you against Mommy Long Legs, and appears close to the somewhat friendly and misguided Kissy Missy. There’s not many cons with Poppy, is there?

Poppy is on this list because we cannot 100 percent be sure this character is truly as good as she says she is. She wants to put an end to the violence the Prototype, CatNap, Mommy Long Legs, and Huggy Wuggy started with the Hour of Joy. Her primary goal, alongside Ollie‘s, is to restore power to the Playcare. So are things really as they seem or do Poppy and Ollie have an ulterior motive?

Kissy Missy

Is there more to her story? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kissy Missy is an obvious monster, although her intentions seem pure. Every interaction with Kissy Missy has helped the protagonist in some way. Kissy Missy appears to be an observer, watching from the side lines and never truly getting involved.

However, a recent development shows there may be another side to Kissy Missy. The Hours of Joy shows the usual suspects wreaking havoc across the Playcare. We see CatNap, Huggy Wuggy, and Mommy Long Legs strategically take down the scientists in the Hour of Joy. But you can spot Kissy Missy on the Hour of Joy tape, fighting back as she’s pined down to a chair (likely for another torturous test).

While Kissy Missy appears good as she isn’t violent and wants to protect Poppy, she could simply be another follower to a more intellectual entity.

Miss Delight

Don’t blink. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miss Delight is one of the antagonists in Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three. With a violent obsession over removing the insides from her students, Miss Delight has the scariest psyche out of all Poppy Playtime monsters. Her intentions are purely sinister, with her sole aim to kill. She is obsessed with human anatomy, reflected in her cardboard cut-out audio clips.

Miss Delight is the boss of the School. She is made all the more terrifying with her statue-like movement that stops her from leaping on you if you have your vision fixed on her. This monster works like the Coil-Head in Lethal Company, the mannequin in Resident Evil 4: Shadow of the Rose DLC, and the Weeping Angels in Doctor Who.

DogDay

Not a good day for DogDay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

DogDay is one of the only monsters we can comfortably say is an ally in Poppy Playtime. DogDay appears the most innocent; a clear victim to the Prototype and CatNap’s doings. It seems he escaped the red smoke while his other Smiling Critter co-stars got killed. But DogDay’s freedom didn’t last for long as he was captured by CatNap, consumed by Smiling Critters, and displayed in a cell where he was hanged until his death after speaking to the protagonist.

DogDay does become a villain but not out of choice. The small Smiling Critters consume his body and a chase sequence quickly follows.

Small Smiling Critters

They hate the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The small Smiling Critters are separate from the original Smiling Critter form. The original cast were confirmed murdered by either the Prototype or CatNap. While it isn’t confirmed how these tiny monsters were made, we can assume their bodies originate from their counterparts. Maybe these monsters consumed the original Smiling Critters and split off into miniature forms of themselves to hunt for more flesh.

DogDay confirmed the small Smiling Critters devour flesh as they follow and work under CatNap. The Smiling Critters are another antagonist you’ll have to face off against in Poppy Playtime: Chapter Three. It is best to use the projectile GrabPack upgrade to scare these little creatures and keep them at bay.

The Prototype

CatNap worshipping the Prototype. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prototype is the main antagonist in Poppy Playtime. It briefly appears in every chapter, telling us it’s always watching the protagonist. The Prototype learns it’s behavior by observing others, asking questions, and mimicking behavior. There are theories about its identity but nothing has been confirmed yet. The only certainty is the Prototype has a giant mechanical hand seen stealing the defeated monsters’ bodies in each chapter.

Poppy Playtime will likely end with an intense fight against the Prototype amalgamation, but you don’t need to worry about a Prototype jumpscare anytime soon.