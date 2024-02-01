Category:
Is Huggy Wuggy in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3?

The OG mascot surely returns, right?
Feb 1, 2024
Nightmare Huggy Wuggy coming out of the tv in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you are a fan of Huggy Wuggy because of his creepily realistic motion as he squeezes through ventilation shafts or simply because his fall in the first Poppy Playtime is just too funny, here is everything to know about Huggy Wuggy in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3.

Does Huggy Wuggy appear in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3?

Nightmare Huggy Wuggy escaping the tv in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

This wide-grinning, long-limbed monstrous plushie was the first main villain of Poppy Playtime. Although you could debate whether this creature died at the end of Chapter 1, Poppy confirmed in Chapter 3 that Huggy Wuggy fell to its death. Its plushie version appears throughout Chapter 3, all bloody and headless. You can stumble across both the headless version and a decapitated head around the Playcare’s points of interest (School and Orphanage).

Even though it died, Huggy Wuggy reappears in a distorted form. Somehow creepier than Chapter 1, Huggy Wuggy adopts a big analog horror-style grin as it climbs out of the television in the nightmare section of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3.

This version of the creature was created by CatNap to terrify you. Huggy Wuggy chases you through the P.T.-style corridors, but escaping is futile. The dead end results in a Huggy Wuggy jumpscare, but the game doesn’t end here. You awake after passing out from inhaling CatNap’s red smoke and begin exploring the Home Sweet Home Orphanage.

Whether it’s as a hallucination or part of the Prototype, Huggy Wuggy will likely reappear in future Poppy Playtime chapters. It is, however, unlikely that the iconic chase sequence will return as the Huggy we knew in Chapter 1 is long gone.

