Zeraora will join Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battles

Trainers can finally get their hands on the elusive Thunderclap Pokémon Zeraora thanks to a new Max Raid Battle promotion going on in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The Electric-type Legendary is one of the few Pokémon that was still limited to event distribution since it was released in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon through Mystery Gift.

There’s energy pouring out from the den!



Zeraora appeared!



Get ready to take on Zeraora in Max Raid Battles from June 17 through June 28! Are you up for the challenge? https://t.co/bwckZ1yod2 pic.twitter.com/PTKNAvGBLN — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

Now, any trainer who wants to obtain Zeraora and its mythical Plasma Fists can do so by simply competing in Max Raid Battles from June 17 to 28. If more than one million Zeraora are defeated during this event, every player will receive a Shiny Zeraora as a reward.

And since this is a tie-in with the Isle of Armor Expansion Pass release, for every 100,000 trainers that defeat Zeraora, every player will receive a piece of Armorite Ore. This ore is used in the dojo on the Isle of Armor to have your Pokémon learn new moves.

The maximum number of Armorite Ore pieces that can be obtained this way is 10, which will be hit when two million players have defeated Zeraora in raids.