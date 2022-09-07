Who are the villains in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are quickly approaching. The Pokémon Company has dropped several trailers ahead of the games’ Nov. 18 release, with each one detailing a different aspect of the games’ new Pokémon, region, and more. It looks to be a completely new open world adventure that allows the player to take on its challenges in any order they see fit—and with up to three friends tagging along, too.

The “Seek Your Treasure!” trailer, which released today, gave players a glimpse at something many have been curious about: the new games’ evil team. While Scarlet and Violet are breaking the Pokémon mold in some ways, they’re sticking close to established practices when it comes to the villains players will have to face. We don’t know everything yet, but The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have revealed just enough to make things interesting.

Team Star

The villains in Scarlet and Violet are known as Team Star. They’re a group of ne’er-do-well students from Naranja Academy and Uva Academy (depending on which version of the game you purchase) who would rather rebel than do what they’re told. They control an area of Paldea known as Starfall Street, where the player character can go to challenge them to battles.

Like most Pokémon villains, Team Star has a unique sense of style. The star, their signature icon, can be found on their motorcycle helmets, their glasses, and their loose ties. They even form a star shape with their hands when they initiate a battle. Much of their theming also focuses on music and rock star culture, as evidenced by the boss of Team Star’s Fire crew, Mela.

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

It appears as though there are different type-themed crews within Team Star, and Mela is in charge of the Fire crew. She drives an enormous red car that doubles as a stage with lights, speakers, and a roaring engine. The car may also be a character in itself; in promo art revealed by The Pokémon Company, it has what looks like a face and tongue.

In battle, Mela commands the car’s stage, tossing out Fire-type Pokémon with abandon. Even her outfit looks like it’s on fire. From her bright red hair to her flaming gloves and boots, she’s an inferno of a character.

Little else is known about Team Star as of this writing, but Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are sure to release additional information prior to the game’s release on Nov. 18. Until then, eager players should keep their eyes on both companies’ social media accounts for additional news, teasers, and reveals before they jump into their next adventure.