Which starter should you pick in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

One of the most personal questions you can ask a Pokémon fan is “which starter Pokémon did you pick?” Many people have strong preferences. Some players, for example, always pick the same type, regardless of what the Pokémon looks like or evolves into. Other players choose the Pokémon with the stats best suited to competitive play or that works best with a strategy they’re looking to implement.

No matter what you use as your metric, your starter Pokémon is the first Pokémon you’ll encounter on your journey, so it’s a big choice. As you start your adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you may be wondering which starter Pokémon, also known as first partner Pokémon, is right for you. We’re taking a close look at each of the starters to help you determine who would be the best companion for your journey.

So, who should you pick in Scarlet and Violet?

Note: There are evolution spoilers beyond this point.

Scarlet and Violet starter Pokémon details

Fuecoco

Screengrab via Nintendo

Fuecoco is the crocodile-like Fire-type starter in Scarlet and Violet. It evolves into Crocalor at level 16 and Skeledirge at level 36; all of Scarlet and Violet’s starter Pokémon evolve at levels 16 and 36. It remains a pure Fire-type until it evolves into Skeledirge, at which point it becomes a dual Fire and Ghost-type. Throughout its evolutionary line, its highest stats tend to be HP, Defense, and Special Attack, making it a fairly well-rounded fighter. It does suffer from a low Speed stat, though, so you’ll want to keep that in mind when building your team.

Each starter Pokémon in Paldea learns an exclusive move when it evolves into its final form. Fuecoco will eventually learn Torch Song when it evolves into Skeledirge. Torch Song takes advantage of Skeledirge’s strong Special Attack by damaging the opponent and raising Skeledirge’s own Special Attack at the same time.

Fuecoco is a good choice if you need a strong Special Attacker or if you enjoy classic Fire-type moves like Fire Blast, Overheat, and Flamethrower, all of which Fuecoco will learn by leveling up. Skeledirge has decent stats and can learn a wide variety of TMs, making it a good choice if you’re looking for diversity in direct damage.

Quaxly

Screengrab via Game Freak

Quaxly is Scarlet and Violet’s Water-type starter. It evolves into Quaxwell at level 16 and Quaquaval at level 36, becoming increasingly flamboyant as it does so. Quaquaval mixes elements of ducks and peacocks into one ostentatious package. It also becomes a Water and Fighting-type on evolution, giving the line an extra source of strengths and weaknesses.

The Quaxly line’s strength lies in its high Attack; the rest of its stats are fairly balanced. It learns plenty of Physical moves to take advantage of this, including Liquidation and Close Combat. As with many bird-like Pokémon, even those that aren’t Flying-types, Quaxly and its evolutions also learn a handful of Flying-type moves.

Quaxly learns a lot of direct-damage moves and specializes in Physical attacks. You won’t find much in the way of stat-adjusting, status, or support moves here. Instead, it’s all about dealing damage. The line’s exclusive move is Aqua Step, which is a Physical move that damages the opponent and boosts Quaquaval’s Speed.

Sprigatito

Screengrab via Nintendo

Sprigatito is the requisite Grass-type starter in Scarlet and Violet. It’s a catlike Pokémon that evolves into Floragato at level 16 and Meowscarada at level 36. While it begins as a pure Grass-type, it becomes a Grass and Dark-type when it evolves into Meowscarada. Its highest stats are Attack and Speed, which make it the fastest of the three starter Pokémon.

While Sprigatito does learn a handful of support and utility moves, including Worry Seed and Grassy Terrain, it can pack a big punch with strong Physical moves like Night Slash. Unfortunately, many offensive Grass-type moves are Special in nature, meaning it won’t be able to harness the full power of its Attack stat to run enemies over with Leaf Storm or Energy Ball, both of which it learns while leveling up.

Meowscarada can’t learn Leaf Blade, the quintessential Grass-type Physical attack, but it does learn Flower Trick, a new Grass-type Physical move that’s exclusive to the Sprigatito line. Flower Trick attacks the opponent with a power of 70, has perfect accuracy, and always results in a critical hit, making it a powerful move to flex on your foes.

Sprigatito is a great choice for players who’ve always wanted more Physical power behind their Grass-types. If you’re hoping for a Pokémon who can learn moves like Stun Spore, you’re in the wrong place; the Sprigatito line is all about damage.