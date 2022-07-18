Where to get Pokémon Unite Licenses and Holowear during Pokémon Unite Anniversary event

It’s been one year since Pokémon Unite began, and The Pokémon Company will hold events for trainers to win free Pokémon licenses, Holowear, and other gifts. To those who aren’t familiar, a license is basically what lets you own a Pokémon; once you have a license, you own that Pokémon. The events start on July 21, 2022.

Free Pokémon Unite licenses and Holowear

During the anniversary event, you can add five new Pokémon to your lineup simply by logging in to Pokémon Unite. If you log in for any five days between July 21 at 12pm PT to Oct. 12 at 4:59pm PT, you’ll receive the Pokémon listed below. A Holowear-style alternate costume is also included with each. Each day you log in between the above dates will earn you the reward next to the day you logged in.

Day 1: Pikachu and Fashionable Style – Pikachu

Day 2: Lucario and Concert Style – Lucario

Day 3: Blastoise and Firefighter Style – Blastoise

Day 4: Snorlax and Bedtime Style – Snorlax

Day 5: Sylveon and Checkered Style – Sylveon

For each Unite license or Holowear already owned, you will receive 100 Aeos coins instead.

Three free challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

Trainers who want Glaceon can participate in the Icy Glaceon Challenge from July 21 at 12:00am PT to Aug. 14 at 4:59pm PT. The challenge consists of missions that players need to complete to earn Glaceon’s Unite license. Other Pokémon who will be available are Buzzwole on Aug. 3 and Tyranitar on Aug. 15.

Pokémon Unite Anniversary Cake Challenge rewards

The Pokémon Company has been quiet about what trainers will earn from the Anniversary Cake Challenge. We know that it runs from July 21 at 12:00am PT to Sept. 1 at 4:59pm PT. You will earn useful rewards while battling and collecting frosting to create an anniversary cake.