Where to find Arceus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

After you've put in the work, this mythical Pokémon will appear before you.

There’s always one legendary Pokémon that stands out amongst the rest as the flagship species for each game. In the latest addition to the Pokémon franchise that’s Arceus.

“The Original One” sets the stage for the game’s story and ultimately becomes the final payoff at the end. Arceus quickly became a popular Pokémon after its implementation in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl—despite it being unobtainable by many.

In Legends: Arceus, the Pokémon is most definitely obtainable, however, it might prove to be difficult for some. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Arceus

Likely the last Pokémon you can catch in Legends: Arceus is the titular Pokémon itself. The Arceus encounter will take place at the top of Mt. Coronet inside the Temple of Sinnoh, however, you do need to finish up some things first.

To trigger the encounter with Arceus, you first need to have caught every Pokémon in the game outside of the mythical species Phione, Manaphy, Darkrai, and Shaymin. This means you’ll need to have finished the main story and then continued on to capture the Lake Trio, Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, Cresselia, Regigigas, Heatran, the Forces of Nature, and more.

Doing this will obviously take quite a bit of time, but it will likely also bring your Pokémon party up to a decent level where it will need to be when challenging Arceus spawns in at level 75. Furthermore, this battle takes place similar to how Noble encounters do rather than your standard Pokémon encounter.

Once you’ve caught Arceus, you’ll have completed the entirety of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and can rest easy knowing you caught ‘em all.