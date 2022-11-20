In a strange turn of events, Slakoth has become one of the hardest Pokémon to find in a Pokémon game. The Normal-type was never the easiest creature to stumble upon, but even back in Hoenn you could find one slumbering in Petalburg Woods quicker than you can in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

If you haven’t seen a Slakoth lazing away on the ground like you will a Komala or any number of sleeping Pokémon during your journey across Paldea, don’t worry because you aren’t alone.

Not only is it easier to stumble across Vigoroth roaming around actively in their habitats, but you also need to unlock an upgrade for either Koraidon or Miraidon before you can easily encounter Slakoth—at least outside of Tera Raids or some real lucky placement.

How to find Slakoth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Certain Pokémon can spawn in trees thanks to a new mechanic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that allows players to aim and throw their Poké Balls to start a battle with Pokémon from a distance away. However, not all of them can simply be knocked out of the tree or challenged this way.

Slakoth appears to be one such Pokémon, as it is not only a rare spawn in trees but seemingly can’t be hit with a Poké Ball to begin a battle easily. It is also very hard to spot unless you are actively looking for it, as it sits on top of tree limbs rather than hanging underneath them.

So if you want to catch a Slakoth, you will need to head to the Southeast area of Paldea—South Province Areas One, Three, and Five to be exact—and start combing through trees. Then, you will have to rush the tree using Koraidon or Miraidon to shake the Pokémon loose.

In order to unlock the ability to rush, you will need to have cleared at least one Titan Pokémon on the Path of Legends story branch, and by then you could probably have had a Vigoroth already based on level comparisons. But for the Pokédex completionists, this is the way.