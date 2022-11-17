Nacli, one of the new Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, has a lot of interesting-looking evolutions and luckily isn’t too hard to find.

This rock salt Pokémon can be found in most mountains and beaches on the map. Because it is a Rock-type Pokémon, players can expect to find it in rocky areas of the map, but in the habitat screen of the game, it also mentions that it can be found on beaches. Nacli might be small, but it should be commonly spawning in the areas of the map where it can be found.

Nacli can be found in quite a few areas of the map, and it may be hard for players to even avoid seeing one in their travels unless they’re in the northernmost part of the map. The yellow highlighted areas of the map shows just how common this little rock-looking Pokémon is, and it doesn’t seem to be a rare spawn either. Those looking to encounter it will not have any trouble doing so, especially if they know where to find it.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Because it’s so plentiful, it might be a great Pokémon to start a Shiny hunt with. It also has two evolutions. The first is Naclstack, and the last evolution is Garganacl, which is a huge rock structure with what appears to be salt blocks surrounding its head.

If you’re having trouble finding Nacli on beaches, try heading into the mountains. Since those tend to be rocky areas, Nacli will sometimes be more plentiful up in the mountain ranges, but it is likely that you’ll run across one or two while you explore Paldea.