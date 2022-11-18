Everyone wants a Dragonite in their Pokémon team and the first step to getting your hands on this favorite Dragon-type Pokémon is often to catch yourself a Dratini. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet this is exactly what you should do and it’s not too difficult if you know where to look.

Dratini is one of the first-generation Pokémon that has returned again in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but you won’t be able to catch it from the start. Instead, you’ll need to venture through the game before you get your shot.

To save some time and formulate a plan to net yourself a Dratini, here’s all you need to know about where it can be found.

How to catch Dratini in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you’re looking to catch a Dratini in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you’ll need to be a fair way through the game. This Pokémon can be found once you’ve acquired the Surf ability meaning you’re most likely already using level 50 Pokémon.

If you’re at this point in the game then you’ve done the hard part because Dratini can be found commonly at Casseroya Lake.

Visit this location and surf along the water until you come across one.

Of course, this is not the only place that you can find Dratini, the Pokémon can also be found in the south and top northeast of the map, however, Casseroya Lake is your best bet. You can see all of these locations on the map shared above.