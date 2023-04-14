What type is Typhlosion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Typhlosion is the star of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next seven-star Tera Raid event, but that brings some complication for fans who haven’t really delved into that type of battle yet. Specifically, the Gen II starter won’t feature its normal typing during the raid, which can confuse some players since nothing about Typhlosion itself changes.

Seeing a Pokémon take on odd typings is something exclusive to special Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet since the special battle type utilizes Gen IX’s Terastallization mechanic to make it happen.

What Tera Type does Typhlosion have in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Because Tera Raids tend to keep Pokémon with a similar typing to their original or pick one from dual-type Pokémon, seven-star raids can be a bit tricky for newer players.

A seven-star Tera Raid completely changes a Pokémon type thanks to Terastallization, and for Typhlosion that means it will be a Ghost-type.

Working with its Ghost Tera Type means Typhlosion will have boosted damage for its Shadow Ball attack and also won’t take super effective damage from Water, Rock, or Ground-type moves. With that in mind, do not try to bring a Pokémon that is weak to Fire or Ghost-type moves, since it can still hit like a truck with Eruption.

Your goal here is to tank its Ghost and Fire-type moves while not being taken by surprise since it also knows Play Rough and Earthquake. You just need to counter those moves and rely on your teammates to do the same while trying to take down the latest Unrivaled Raid Boss.