What time does the Unrivaled Primarina Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Primarina is making waves as the star of the next big Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but only for a limited time.

For this special event, Primarina will be a tough seven-star Tera Raid boss with the Fairy Tera Type and Mightiest Mark. Seven-star raids are some of the most challenging battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so don’t expect the Alola Water Starter to go down without a fight. Since it has the Fairy Tera Type for this battle, consider bringing a strong Poison or Steel-type Pokémon to hit it for super-effective damage while minimizing incoming damage.

Whichever counter you decide to bring, make sure they’re trained and ready to defeat Primarina while the event is still around. Here’s when you can challenge the Unrivaled Tera Raid and catch Primarina in Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Unrivaled Primarina Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Primarina entered the chat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like previous seven-star Unrivaled Tera Raids, the Primarina Tera Raids will have two event periods:

Primarina Tera Raids will first appear starting Thursday, May 9 at 7:00pm CT until Sunday, May 12 at 6:59pm CT.

They will reappear the following week from Thursday, May 16 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, May 19 at 6:59pm CT.

During the second event period, you may also run into special five-star Blissey Tera Raids, which are fantastic for grinding Exp. Candies and Tera Shards. Use those Blissey raids to stock up on those items and power up some good counters for the Primarina raids.

Although the Unrivaled Primarina raids won’t be around for long, it’ll eventually be replaced with another Starter noy featured yet. It’s still a little unclear which Starter may follow, but it could easily be a strong one like Incineroar.

