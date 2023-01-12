What is the invisible obstacle at PokéStops in Pokémon Go?

Interacting with PokéStops is one of the easiest ways to obtain items in Pokémon Go. Alongside granting items, these markers, which are often located on important real-world landmarks, are great places to find wild Pokémon, gain Field Research tasks, and receive Eggs. If you want to build up your repertoire of both items and Pokemon, you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping an eye out for these special locations.

Recently, you may have noticed something invisible that’s preventing you from gaining items at a particular PokéStop. At first, it might seem like a frustrating bug: after taking the time to travel to a PokéStop, the last thing you want to happen is to not receive your items. If you take a closer look, though, you’ll find that the blockage is actually something special in disguise.

So, what is that weird invisible obstacle in Pokémon Go?

PokéStop obstacle, explained

The obstacle you’re facing at PokéStops is actually the Pokémon Kecleon in disguise. To get past it and obtain your items as usual, you’ll need to shake it off the PokéStop. To do so, look closely for Kecleon’s telltale red stripe, which should be clinging to the PokéStop icon. Once you find it, tap it several times until it leaps off of the icon. After doing so, you’ll be able to collect your items as usual.

If you’re interested in catching the Kecleon you just dislodged, leave the PokéStop after obtaining your items. You should see a wild Kecleon wandering around near the PokéStop you just visited. When you see it, enter a battle with it and catch it as normal.

This isn’t the first time the Pokémon series has featured invisible Kecleons. The Pokémon’s method of discovery in Pokémon Go is a reference to Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, where invisible wild Kecleons needed to be revealed with the Devon Scope item to progress in the story. The Devon Scope—and the invisible Kecleons—made a return in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire for the 3DS.