If you’re a Pokémon TCG fan or enthusiast, you’ve probably heard of shadowless cards. But what exactly are they? They’re pretty unique compared to others, however, complete with their own interesting origin story, which is part of what makes them so unique and special, and in turn, very valuable.

Here’s everything you need to know about shadowless Pokémon cards, including what they mean, how rare and valuable they are relative to other cards, what their history is, and more.

What is a shadowless Pokémon card?

Image via OnRallyRd on Twitter

Shadowless Pokémon cards were printed early between the first and seventh printing cycles—when The Pokémon Company was still experimenting with the design.

The term itself, however, refers to the fact they don’t have a shadow around the image, particularly on the right-hand side of the border.

They are highly sought after by fans and enthusiasts because of how rare they are, and how important they are to the history of the card game. There’s also a chance that some of them will be First Edition cards, meaning they were a part of the first run of a set of cards and have First Edition stamps.

While all shadowless cards are rare, it doesn’t mean they’re always valuable. Shadowless Abra, for example, is only worth $21, while Shadowless Holo Rare Alakazam is worth $347. Shadowless Charizard with a PSA 10, on the other hand, can be worth up to $300,000.

The market can fluctuate, so there’s always a chance other mint shadowless cards will increase in value. It’s worth keeping tabs if you have any in your collection.