What happens when you complete the Isle of Armor Pokédex in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Most players love the task of catching Pokémon and slowly filling out every new Pokédex that becomes available, and doing that in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion is no different.

With 105 Pokémon returning and a new section of the Galar Pokédex, it won’t take you long to capture the new additions while traversing the Isle of Armor.

In total there are 210 Pokémon in the Isle of Armor’s Pokédex, with 105 of them being unique to that area and not carrying over from the full Galar Pokédex, which you might have already completed.

Once you finish filling out all 210 pages you can return to the train station where you first arrived on the island and talk to the scientist who gave you the updated Pokédex. By showing her the completed Pokédex you will receive four different rewards.

Pokédex Completion Certificate

Special League Card

Original Style Replica Gold Crown

Mark Charm

The Mark Charm is the most interesting of these rewards because it will increase your chance of encountering Marked Pokémon. Marked Pokémon are special Pokémon that will only spawn in the wild and have a special title that will be listed under the Ribbons section in the Pokémon’s summary.

The League Card and Certificate are both nice to look at, but the Original Style Replica Gold Crown is an accessory you can wear, but only if you have the default hairstyle equipped for your player character.

It will be interesting to see how the Crown Tundra will match up with its own rewards once it releases with another new Pokédex this Fall.