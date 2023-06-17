What does anr mean in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go players will often use the term “anr” before a raid, but not everyone knows what it means. What is anr, and how does it relate to raids?

Participating in raids is just one of the many fun things in Pokémon Go. Whether you’re looking for a challenge, farming items, or hoping to fill out a new entry in your Pokédex, raids can be rewarding and exciting to take on with fellow players.

Finding people to raid with isn’t always easy, though. With Remote Raids in mind, fans often turn to the PokeRaid app to search for fellow players to raid with. The app provides the convenience of alerting players when raids are available while serving as a platform where players can communicate and coordinate together to get the raid started.

And when it comes to this app, communication is key. Some players will use slang, so it’s helpful to know what certain words and phrases mean. For example, a commonly used slang word in the PokeRaid app is “anr.”

Read on if you want to raid with other players but aren’t sure what anr means.

What does anr mean in PokeRaid for Pokémon Go?

In Pokémon Go, anr is short for “added and ready.” When a player types this in the PokeRaid app, it means they have added the host’s friend code, and they’re ready for the raid to start. In other words, it’s a signal to the host that one of the players is ready to go. If every player in the lobby says “anr,” the host will know they can start the raid.

This is just an easy way to make sure everyone is ready and on the same page before challenging the raid. When participating in remote raids, it helps to have even the smallest bit of communication like this to make the raids go as smoothly as possible.

