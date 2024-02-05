We opened a Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates ETB and Shiny Charizard tin—these are our best pulls

The Pokémon TCG is starting 2024 strong with a special set that features the return of Shiny Pokémon cards and other collectible pulls. With more than 100 Shinies and a total of 245 cards, Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates has a lot to offer—but can I get lucky with my pulls?

Because Paldean Fates is a special Pokémon TCG set, you can’t go out and purchase a Booster Box full of packs. Instead, you are limited to products like Elite Trainer Boxes, Tins, and the various Booster Bundles—none of which guarantee you a set number of good pulls like a Booster Box would since they are all “loose” packs.

With those limitations in mind, I cracked open a Paldean Fates ETB, Booster Bundle, and Shiny Charizard ex Tin sent over by The Pokémon Company. That means I have 20 packs to pull some of the rarest cards in the set, like Special Illustration Rares for Shiny Mew or Trainer cards like Iono and Nemona. My luck in previous sets like Pokémon 151 and Paradox Rift has been mixed, so I’m hoping for a big win here.

Our best pulls for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG: Paldean Fates

Since I am opening a Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box and Shiny Charizard ex Tin, I was guaranteed a few decent hits with the Special Illustration Mimikyu and Shiny Charizard ex promo cards contained in each product. And, as it turns out, the ETB and Tin served me some good pulls.

These promos are solid if you can get retail pricing. Photo by Dot Esports

Starting with the ETB, I pulled one of the best, non-Illustrator Rare Shiny Pokémon in the entire set in the form of Charmander. That was quickly paired with a Shiny Natu, a Special Illustration Rare Shiny Pawmi, and a Full Art Clive—one of the cards I wanted most for my binder. My final pack in the ETB also gifted me a Hyper Rare Koraidon ex, which isn’t quite as good as its Miraidon counterpart but is still an excellent pull.

A handful of Shinies isn’t a guarantee if you get some packs. Photo by Dot Esports

Moving over to the six packs from the Booster Bundle, I pulled next to nothing of note. A Gardevoir ex was the only hit I had in my first four packs until I pulled a Clodsire ex. The final pack was a double whammy with a Shiny Oddish and a second Special Illustration Rare Shiny Pawmi to close things out, at least.

Clive is a real slick pull, but Pawmi isn’t half bad either! Photo by Dot Esports

The Shiny Charizard Tin faired quite a bit better in overall value but only gave me three total hits in five packs. I managed to get a second Hyper Rare Koraidon ex in my first pack and followed that up with a Shiny Entei before ending my opening with another Gardevoir ex.

Can’t complain about finding gold. Photo by Dot Esports

I am happy with the quality of my pulls for the most part, though the fact I was only able to get four Shiny Rare Pokémon, not counting the Pawmi, is a bummer. I was hoping to get at least a few more and maybe get lucky in pulling one of the Illustration Rare versions of a Trainer like Nemona or Arven for my Trainer binder. Outside of that, however, this is probably one of my favorite recent sets to open, and—if you can find any of the products at retail prices—I would recommend giving it a shot, especially if you like Shiny hunting in the games.