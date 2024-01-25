Best Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates cards to sell

A few times each year, the Pokémon TCG releases a special set that collectors fiend over. To kick off 2024, that set is Paldean Fates, which brings back popular Shiny Pokémon alternate cards that always immediately become cards you should try to sell if you pull them.

Since Scarlet & Violet: Paldean Fates is a special set, you can’t get a booster box of packs—limiting your options when it comes to getting guaranteed pulls or the most bang for your buck. Elite Trainer Boxes, Tins, Mini Tins, and Booster Bundles are all available, each offering you a chance to pull one of more than 100 Shiny Pokémon that are new or alt versions of previous Scarlet & Violet TCG cards. There are some new Pokémon ex and full-art Supporters like Nemona to try and pull too. But only a handful of cards will really make you the big bucks on the secondary market.

All Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates cards worth money

There are always a few standouts that will get you the big bucks. | Image by The Pokémon Company

With Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates, you have several cards that are automatic wins for your collection or sell binders. In total, there are 130 Shiny Pokémon cards and some nice Full or Alternate Art pulls you can get too.

The biggest winner, like with most sets it is included in, is the Paldean Fates Shiny Charizard ex Illustration Rare, followed closely by the Shiny Illustration Rares for Gardevoir ex and Mew ex. From there, you start seeing some non-Shiny pulls like the Special Illustration Rares for Iono and Nemona come into play along with cards that will be good in competitive play like this set’s Shiny Charmander.

Pulling most Illustration Rares, Shiny Rares, or Hyper Rares will typically net you at least a few bucks, but here is a general overview of the real cards worth money. These prices are early projections from sites like TCGPlayer and will likely change.

All Pokémon Paldean Fates Special Illustration Rare cards worth money

Charizard ex #234 : Between $200 and $275

: Between $200 and $275 Gardevoir ex #233 : Between $99 and $150

: Between $99 and $150 Mew ex #232: Around $135

Around $135 Iono #237: Between $99 and $150

Between $99 and $150 Nemona #238 : Around $50

: Around $50 Penny #239: Between $30 and $45

Between $30 and $45 Arven #235: Around $35

All Pokémon Paldean Fates Shiny Rare and Shiny Ultra Rare cards worth money

Charmander #109 (Shiny Rare) : Around $40

: Around $40 Pikachu #131 (Shiny Rare): $39.99 to $60

$39.99 to $60 Charmeleon #110 (Shiny Rare) : Around $34

: Around $34 Entei #112 (Shiny Rare) : Around $33

: Around $33 Gardevoir ex #217 (Shiny Ultra Rare) : Around $16

: Around $16 Paldean Clodsire ex #219 (Shiny Ultra Rare) : Around $11

: Around $11 Snorlax #202 (Shiny Rare) : Around $6

: Around $6 Mimikyu #160 (Shiny Rare) : Around $6

: Around $6 Finizen #123 (Shiny Rare): Around $5

All Pokémon Paldean Fates Secret, Double, and Illustration Rare cards worth money

Charizard ex #054 (Double Rare) : Around $20

: Around $20 Nemona #229 (Secret Rare) : Around $10

: Around $10 Wugtrio #224 (Illustration Rare) : Around $9

: Around $9 Espathra ex #214 (Double Rare) : Around $7

: Around $7 Pawmi #223 (Illustration Rare) : Around $6

: Around $6 Palafin #225 (Illustration Rare): Around $5

This follows up some stellar Pokémon TCG sets from 2023, including Scarlet & Violet 151 and Paradox Rift, which have their own money cards you should look out for.