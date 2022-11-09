There looks to be a whole lot of Volcarona in Violet and Scarlet.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Violet and Scarlet.

Paradox Pokémon are here and thanks to leaks from Pokémon Violet and Scarlet we now have a look at some of these new additions.

A recent leak has seemingly unveiled all of the Paradox Pokémon types in the game, so if you’re wanting to go into your playthrough blind then you may want to click off of this article here. However, if you’re wanting to get a taste of what is to come we’ll be discussing some of the new forms in the game specifically for the generation five Pokémon Volcarona.

According to recent leaks, there will be two different versions of Volcarona in the game, one from the past and one from the future.

The Past Paradox version of Volcarona is reportedly referred to as the Slither Wing and its type is Bug and Fighting.

On the other side, the future version, Iron Moth, boasts Fire and Poison typings.

Two images were also shared which appear to be these new versions of the Pokémon. In the future form, each of the wings on Volcarona appears to be metal along with its core body. On the other side of things, the past form looks like it walks on all fours and boasts a completely unique look.

For now, this is all the info we have and, as usual, there is no way to verify the authenticity until the games are released. Pokémon Violet and Scarlet land in stores on Nov. 18.