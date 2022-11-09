After more than half a year of teased images, details, and more fans might finally have all fo the information they could want about the Paradox Pokémon that will be featured as a core concept in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Initially, it seemed like these variations would only differ in design and not so much in type and general approach, but with the new information we have, the typings seem very dynamic and the theming for each Pokémon is distinct to tie into a specific set of lore.
We already got an official glimpse at this mechanic in the final pre-launch trailer, with Paradox Donphan teased—it has both a past and future version. These distinct takes on Donphan will be entirely different species with unique typings called the Great Tusk and Iron Treads respectively.
Based on the leaked details, Pokémon from the past might be more temperamental and have more unique personalities compared to the robotic variants from the future. This should tie into the lore of each version’s special book, the Scarlet and Violet Books, which depict these Paradox Pokémon as part of a failed expedition to an unknown part of Paldea.
While images are slowly being spread around, someone did manage to compile what seems to be a complete list of these Paradox Pokémon with their naming conventions and typing—though the name Paradox might not stick in the end. Here is that full list.
All past Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Great Tusk – Donphan
- Ground/Fighting
- Brute Bonnet – TBD
- Grass/Dark
- Sandy Shocks – TBD
- Electric/Ground
- Scream Tail – Jigglypuff
- Fairy/Psychic
- Flutter Mane – Misdreavus
- Ghost/Fairy
- Slither Wing – Volcarona
- Bug Fighting
- Roaring Moon – Salamence
- Dragon/Dark
All future Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Iron Treads – Donphan
- Ground/Steel
- Iron Hands -TBD
- Fighting/Electric
- Iron Thorns – Tyranitar
- Rock/Electric
- Iron Juglis – TBD
- Dark/Flying
- Iron Bundle – TBD
- Ice/Water
- Iron Moth – Volcarona
- Fire/Poison
- Iron Valiant – TBD
- Fairy/Fighting
We still don’t know everything about these special variants of Pokémon, how they will be classified, or even how they came to be in the “present” but those details should be cleared up when SV launches on Friday, Nov. 18.