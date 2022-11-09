What was once old is now new again. But can that also apply to things from the future?

After more than half a year of teased images, details, and more fans might finally have all fo the information they could want about the Paradox Pokémon that will be featured as a core concept in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Initially, it seemed like these variations would only differ in design and not so much in type and general approach, but with the new information we have, the typings seem very dynamic and the theming for each Pokémon is distinct to tie into a specific set of lore.

We already got an official glimpse at this mechanic in the final pre-launch trailer, with Paradox Donphan teased—it has both a past and future version. These distinct takes on Donphan will be entirely different species with unique typings called the Great Tusk and Iron Treads respectively.

Based on the leaked details, Pokémon from the past might be more temperamental and have more unique personalities compared to the robotic variants from the future. This should tie into the lore of each version’s special book, the Scarlet and Violet Books, which depict these Paradox Pokémon as part of a failed expedition to an unknown part of Paldea.

While images are slowly being spread around, someone did manage to compile what seems to be a complete list of these Paradox Pokémon with their naming conventions and typing—though the name Paradox might not stick in the end. Here is that full list.

All past Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Great Tusk – Donphan Ground/Fighting

Brute Bonnet – TBD Grass/Dark

Sandy Shocks – TBD Electric/Ground

Scream Tail – Jigglypuff Fairy/Psychic

Flutter Mane – Misdreavus Ghost/Fairy

Slither Wing – Volcarona Bug Fighting

Roaring Moon – Salamence Dragon/Dark



All future Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Treads – Donphan Ground/Steel

Iron Hands -TBD Fighting/Electric

Iron Thorns – Tyranitar Rock/Electric

Iron Juglis – TBD Dark/Flying

Iron Bundle – TBD Ice/Water

Iron Moth – Volcarona Fire/Poison

Iron Valiant – TBD Fairy/Fighting



We still don’t know everything about these special variants of Pokémon, how they will be classified, or even how they came to be in the “present” but those details should be cleared up when SV launches on Friday, Nov. 18.