The bigger the Pokémon Go event, the more content you get with it. So for Go Fest 2024: Sendai you get access to the Sendai City Skies Special Research and two distinct paths themed around Solgaleo and Lunala.

Go Fest 2024: Sendai runs from May 30 to June 2, with content almost entirely exclusive to the in-person Pokémon Go crowd. During the event, players pick between Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra paths for the Sendai City Skies Special Research which will decide if you encounter Solgaleo or Lunala alongside Necrozma.

This choice will impact other elements of the Timed Research too, and should be available at every Go Fest 2024 event—so make sure you make the right decision.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai Special Research: Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra path? Which is better

Your choice impacts everything. Image via Niantic

During Go Fest 2024: Sendai, and likely at other Go Fest events this summer, you’ll need to pick between the Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra paths as part of the Sendai City Skies Special Research. This will change some of the content you get as part of the research, including exclusive Legendary encounters and important items.

Both paths include a Necrozma encounter, but your choice will limit you to encountering one of Solgaleo or Lunala. Depending on your path, you’ll also gain the ability to fuse Necrozma with one of those other Legendary Pokémon; both Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma were also added during Go Fest 2024.

Your choice here is basically just picking your favorite Alolan Legendary or Necrozma fusion, but here are all of the exclusive items and content you will get for each path so you can make an informed decision:

