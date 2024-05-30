Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai event guide: All times, bonuses, and Collection Challenges

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai kicks off the biggest event season of the year for Niantic’s mobile hit, which means there is a lot of content you need to keep up with.
Not only will Go Fest 2024: Sendai, which runs from May 30 to June 2, introduce Marshadow, but it’s also where players can start fusing Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala using a new set of Pokémon Go energy. All if the classic Go Fest bonuses are also in play, such as a Habitat Rotation, Collection Challenges, and plenty of Special Research. Here’s a full event and schedule guide for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai.
Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai event guide and full schedule
Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai runs from May 30 to June 2 and 9:30am to 6:30pm JST. Almost all of the content is exclusive to the in-person event that has sections set in Nanakita Park and the surrounding city, though there will be some crossover for global players heading into the rest of the Go Fest 2024 calendar.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai event bonuses and new Pokémon
- Necrozma appears for the first time.
- Shiny Necrozma available.
- Dusk Mane Necrozma is available for the first time.
- Dawn Wings Necrozma is available for the first time.
- Marshadow appears for the first time.
- Pikachu and Eevee wearing Sun and Moon Crowns appear for the first time.
- Shiny Emolga is now available.
- Shiny Xurkitree is now available.
- Halved Egg Hatch distance placed in Incubators during the event.
- Lure Modules will last two hours.
- Special 7km Eggs are available.
- Six Special Trades can be made during ticketed days in Sendai.
- Trades cost less Stardust.
- Claim up to nine additional free Raid Passes from Gym Photo Discs.
- Double Catch Candy.
- 1.5x multiplier for Hatch Candy and Stardust.
- Additional bonuses available through purchases in the shop.
Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Habitat Rotation and boosted spawns
While ticked players are scheduled to be in Nanakita Park, these Habitat Rotations will be swapping out which Pokémon are spawning—and tie into various Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges.
Any Pokémon that can be encountered as a Shiny are marked with an asterisk (*) next to their name.
Lake Garden spawns
|Pikachu (Sun Crown)*
|Eevee (Sun Crown)*
|Marill*
|Sunkern*
|Lotad*
|Roselia*
|Solrock*
|Cherrim
|Panpour*
|Petilil*
|Flabébé (Orange Flower)*
|Fomanis*
Mountain Brook spawns
|Pikachu (Moon Crown)*
|Poliwag*
|Lapras (Scarf)*
|Eevee (Moon Crown)*
|Dratini*
|Totodile*
|Remoraid*
|Basculin (Blue Striped)*
|Dwebble*
|Tyrunt*
|Carbink
|Dewpider*
Sky Arena spawns
|Pidgey*
|Pikachu (Sun Crown)*
|Ponyta*
|Farfetch’d*
|Doduo*
|Eevee (Sun Crown)*
|Hitmontop*
|Meditite*
|Emolga*
|Noibat*
|Oricorio (Pa’u Style)*
|Cutiefly*
Star Parade spawns
|Pikachu (Moon Crown)*
|Staryu*
|Eevee (Moon Crown)*
|Lunatone*
|Fillish (Male)*
|Frillish (Female)*
|Joltik*
|Pancham*
|Fufrou*
|Amaura*
|Oricorio (Sensu Style)*
|Jangmo-o
All Habitats
|Espeon (Day Scarf)*
|Umbreon (Night Scarf)*
|Unknown (A, D, G, H, I, N, T, Y, and ?)*
|Klefki
How to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards
Each Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai is related to one of the Habitat Rotation spawn pools, meaning you can complete them easily at specific times.
Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Lake Garden Collection Challenge guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Solrock
Catch a Petilil
Catch a Sunkern
Catch a Marill
Catch a Cherrim
Catch a Lotad
Catch a Fomantis
Catch a Roselia
|2,024 Stardust
Panpour encounter
One Incense
Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Mountain Brook Collection Challenge guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Lapras
Catch a Remoraid
Catch a Dwebble
Catch a Tyrunt
Catch a Dratini
Catch a Dewpider
Catch a Totodile
Catch a Poliwag
|2,024 Stardust
Basculin (Blue Striped) encounter
One Incense
Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Sky Arena Collection Challenge guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch an Emolga
Catch a Cutiefly
Catch a Farfetch’d
Catch a Hitmontop
Catch a Pidgey
Catch a Doduo
Catch a Meditite
Catch a Ponyta
|2,024 Stardust
Oricorio (Sensu Style) encounter
One Incense
Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Star Parade Collection Challenge guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Lunatone
Catch a Frillish (Male)
Catch a Frillish (Female)
Catch an Amaura
Catch a Furfrou
Catch an Oricorio (Sensu Style)
Catch a Staryu
Catch a Joltik
|2,024 Stardust
Pancham encounter
One Incense