Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai event guide: All times, bonuses, and Collection Challenges

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai kicks off the biggest event season of the year for Niantic’s mobile hit, which means there is a lot of content you need to keep up with.

Not only will Go Fest 2024: Sendai, which runs from May 30 to June 2, introduce Marshadow, but it’s also where players can start fusing Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala using a new set of Pokémon Go energy. All if the classic Go Fest bonuses are also in play, such as a Habitat Rotation, Collection Challenges, and plenty of Special Research. Here’s a full event and schedule guide for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai event guide and full schedule

The game is afoot in Sendai. Photo via Niantic

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai runs from May 30 to June 2 and 9:30am to 6:30pm JST. Almost all of the content is exclusive to the in-person event that has sections set in Nanakita Park and the surrounding city, though there will be some crossover for global players heading into the rest of the Go Fest 2024 calendar.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai event bonuses and new Pokémon

Necrozma appears for the first time. Shiny Necrozma available. Dusk Mane Necrozma is available for the first time. Dawn Wings Necrozma is available for the first time.

Marshadow appears for the first time.

Pikachu and Eevee wearing Sun and Moon Crowns appear for the first time.

Shiny Emolga is now available.

Shiny Xurkitree is now available.

Halved Egg Hatch distance placed in Incubators during the event.

Lure Modules will last two hours.

Special 7km Eggs are available.

Six Special Trades can be made during ticketed days in Sendai.

Trades cost less Stardust.

Claim up to nine additional free Raid Passes from Gym Photo Discs.

Double Catch Candy.

1.5x multiplier for Hatch Candy and Stardust.

Additional bonuses available through purchases in the shop.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Habitat Rotation and boosted spawns

The spawns change frequently. Photo via Niantic

While ticked players are scheduled to be in Nanakita Park, these Habitat Rotations will be swapping out which Pokémon are spawning—and tie into various Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges.

Any Pokémon that can be encountered as a Shiny are marked with an asterisk (*) next to their name.

Lake Garden spawns

Pikachu (Sun Crown)* Eevee (Sun Crown)* Marill* Sunkern* Lotad* Roselia* Solrock* Cherrim Panpour* Petilil* Flabébé (Orange Flower)* Fomanis*

Mountain Brook spawns

Pikachu (Moon Crown)* Poliwag* Lapras (Scarf)* Eevee (Moon Crown)* Dratini* Totodile* Remoraid* Basculin (Blue Striped)* Dwebble* Tyrunt* Carbink Dewpider*

Sky Arena spawns

Pidgey* Pikachu (Sun Crown)* Ponyta* Farfetch’d* Doduo* Eevee (Sun Crown)* Hitmontop* Meditite* Emolga* Noibat* Oricorio (Pa’u Style)* Cutiefly*

Star Parade spawns

Pikachu (Moon Crown)* Staryu* Eevee (Moon Crown)* Lunatone* Fillish (Male)* Frillish (Female)* Joltik* Pancham* Fufrou* Amaura* Oricorio (Sensu Style)* Jangmo-o

All Habitats

Espeon (Day Scarf)* Umbreon (Night Scarf)* Unknown (A, D, G, H, I, N, T, Y, and ?)* Klefki

How to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards

Each Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Sendai is related to one of the Habitat Rotation spawn pools, meaning you can complete them easily at specific times.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Lake Garden Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch a Solrock

Catch a Petilil

Catch a Sunkern

Catch a Marill

Catch a Cherrim

Catch a Lotad

Catch a Fomantis

Catch a Roselia 2,024 Stardust

Panpour encounter

One Incense

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Mountain Brook Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch a Lapras

Catch a Remoraid

Catch a Dwebble

Catch a Tyrunt

Catch a Dratini

Catch a Dewpider

Catch a Totodile

Catch a Poliwag 2,024 Stardust

Basculin (Blue Striped) encounter

One Incense

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Sky Arena Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch an Emolga

Catch a Cutiefly

Catch a Farfetch’d

Catch a Hitmontop

Catch a Pidgey

Catch a Doduo

Catch a Meditite

Catch a Ponyta 2,024 Stardust

Oricorio (Sensu Style) encounter

One Incense

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Sendai: Star Parade Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch a Lunatone

Catch a Frillish (Male)

Catch a Frillish (Female)

Catch an Amaura

Catch a Furfrou

Catch an Oricorio (Sensu Style)

Catch a Staryu

Catch a Joltik 2,024 Stardust

Pancham encounter

One Incense

