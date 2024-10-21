Should you go Hangry Mode or Full Belly Mode Path in Pokémon Go?

Every so often, there’s a branching path of choices for you to pick in Pokémon Go Timed Research tasks. For those getting the Premium Timed Research for the Morpeko costume, you do have to choose between going Hangry or Full Belly mode.

The choice gives you a new item based on your decision. The item is guaranteed at the end of the Timed Research, but there is a risk of you failing to complete it on time. After all, it’s called Timed Research for a reason. Still, you have to choose between two options, but it doesn’t entirely lock you out of the costume. Instead, you must grab the other choice somewhere else if you want both. Here’s what you need to know on whether you should choose the Hangry Mode or the Full Belly Mode Path for the Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Is it better to go Hangry Mode or Full Belly Mode Path in Pokémon Go?

The Morpeko Onesie color scheme matches the two different modes this Pokémon can take. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

The choice comes down to what type of Onesie you want to wear on your Avatar. This is the only change between these two Premium Ticket paths in Pokémon Go. If you go with the Hangry Mode, your Morpeko Onesie has a black and purple pattern, matching the angry Morpeko form. However, if you want a happier set of color options, the Full Belly mode matches Morpeko’s happier side and has yellow and brown on it. The choice is yours of what you want between these two.

If you want both, you can purchase the one you did not get from the in-game store. You do have to buy the Onesie for the total price. However, if you’d rather only have the Onesies and not bother with the Premium Timed Research, you can go straight to the store and get them both, or the one you want to wear on your avatar. The item remains on your account, and you can wear it throughout the year while you play Pokémon Go with your friends.

This Premium Ticket does have an expiration date. It’s only available through the Halloween 2024 event, which ends on Nov. 3 at 8pm in your local time zone. If you don’t complete each step before the end of the event, the ticket disappears, and you won’t be able to receive these exclusive items, missing out on everything you purchased. Thankfully, many of the tasks to complete everything are relatively straightforward, but they can be time-consuming if you don’t play the game too often.

All rewards are the same for the two branching paths. It only comes down to the color scheme of your Morpeko Onesie that you get to wear on your avatar in Pokémon Go. You also receive a Morpeko at the end of the ticket, meaning you and your Morpeko can match while you play the game.

