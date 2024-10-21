Image Credit: Bethesda
Morpeko in Pokemon Go
Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports
All Pokémon Go Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards

Grab your Morpeko Onesie for your Pokémon Go avatar.
Published: Oct 21, 2024 05:35 pm

The Halloween 2024 event has arrived in Pokémon Go, and it’s now available for all players to catch some of their favorite Pokémon in costumes. If you want an iconic costume for your character, there’s a Morpeko Onesie you can get.

The Morpeko Onesie is an avatar item you can wear all year-round, but if you want to grab it along with other rewards, there’s a Premium Timed Research. It unlocks when Halloween 2024 Part 1 releases, and you have until the end of the event to complete these tasks. You can get two choices of the Morpeko Onesie, but you have to choose one when you buy this ticket. Here’s what you need to know about completing the Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

How to complete Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Morpeko Pokemon Go Halloween event
The Morpeko Onesie allows you to show off the Full Belly or the Hangry mode on your character. Image via Niantic

As you might have guessed, this is a Premium Timed Research. You do have to buy it from the Pokémon Go in-game store and add it to your account. It is a separate purchase available during the Halloween 2024 event, and it costs USD 5.00 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. After you purchase it, the ticket goes to your account, and you can begin working on these tasks.

There is a branching choice with this Premium Timed Research. The branching choice has you picking between getting the Full Belly Onesie or one that reflects the Hangry mode of Morpeko, the Pokémon that made its debut in Pokémon Go during the Halloween 2024 event. If you choose one of these Onesies, the other option will be available, but you have to pick it up from the in-game store if you’d like to unlock both.

The Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research ticket also has a timer. It disappears on Nov. 3, at 8pm in your local time zone. You want to pick up this Timed Research well before the expiration date. Regardless of whether you bought it the day before, the ticket goes away on Nov. 3, even though you paid for it. Double-checking these tasks and knowing the best way to complete them on time is good to ensure you don’t miss out on these premium items for your character.

These are all the tasks and rewards you get for completing the Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch Five PokémonA Lure Module
Spin Three PokéStops or GymsA Pikachu wearing a Witch Hat encounter
Power up Pokémon five timesTwo Silver Pinap Berries

All task 1 completion rewards: 500XP and 500 Stardust

After completing the first task, you have the choice to go with a Full Belly Morpeko Onesie, or the Hangry Morpeko Onesie. The Full Belly has the yellow and brown coloring, while the Hangry one has a black and purple color scheme.

Task 2 (Full Belly)

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 25 PokémonA Froakie wearing a Halloween costume encounter
Send 25 Gifts to FriendsA Spiritomb encounter
Catch 40 Ghost or Dark-type PokémonA Sableye encounter
Catch eight different species of PokémonA Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume encounter
Feed your buddy 10 timesA Morpeko (Full Belly) encounter
Earn 10,800 XPA Spiritomb encounter

All task 2 (Full Belly) rewards: A Poffin, a Morpeko (Full Belly) Onesie avatar item, and a Morpeko encounter

Task 2 (Hangry)

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 25 PokémonA Froakie wearing a Halloween costume encounter
Send 25 Gifts to FriendsA Spiritomb encounter
Catch 40 Ghost or Dark-type PokémonA Sableye encounter
Catch eight different species of PokémonA Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume encounter
Feed your buddy 10 timesA Morpeko (Full Belly) encounter
Earn 10,800 XPA Spiritomb encounter

All task 2 (Hangry) rewards: A Poffin, a Morpeko (Hangry) Onesie avatar item, and a Morpeko encounter

