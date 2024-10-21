All Pokémon Go Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Halloween 2024 event has arrived in Pokémon Go, and it’s now available for all players to catch some of their favorite Pokémon in costumes. If you want an iconic costume for your character, there’s a Morpeko Onesie you can get.

The Morpeko Onesie is an avatar item you can wear all year-round, but if you want to grab it along with other rewards, there’s a Premium Timed Research. It unlocks when Halloween 2024 Part 1 releases, and you have until the end of the event to complete these tasks. You can get two choices of the Morpeko Onesie, but you have to choose one when you buy this ticket. Here’s what you need to know about completing the Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

How to complete Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go

The Morpeko Onesie allows you to show off the Full Belly or the Hangry mode on your character. Image via Niantic

As you might have guessed, this is a Premium Timed Research. You do have to buy it from the Pokémon Go in-game store and add it to your account. It is a separate purchase available during the Halloween 2024 event, and it costs USD 5.00 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. After you purchase it, the ticket goes to your account, and you can begin working on these tasks.

There is a branching choice with this Premium Timed Research. The branching choice has you picking between getting the Full Belly Onesie or one that reflects the Hangry mode of Morpeko, the Pokémon that made its debut in Pokémon Go during the Halloween 2024 event. If you choose one of these Onesies, the other option will be available, but you have to pick it up from the in-game store if you’d like to unlock both.

The Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research ticket also has a timer. It disappears on Nov. 3, at 8pm in your local time zone. You want to pick up this Timed Research well before the expiration date. Regardless of whether you bought it the day before, the ticket goes away on Nov. 3, even though you paid for it. Double-checking these tasks and knowing the best way to complete them on time is good to ensure you don’t miss out on these premium items for your character.

These are all the tasks and rewards you get for completing the Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

All Tasks All Rewards Catch Five Pokémon A Lure Module Spin Three PokéStops or Gyms A Pikachu wearing a Witch Hat encounter Power up Pokémon five times Two Silver Pinap Berries

All task 1 completion rewards: 500XP and 500 Stardust

After completing the first task, you have the choice to go with a Full Belly Morpeko Onesie, or the Hangry Morpeko Onesie. The Full Belly has the yellow and brown coloring, while the Hangry one has a black and purple color scheme.

Task 2 (Full Belly)

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 25 Pokémon A Froakie wearing a Halloween costume encounter Send 25 Gifts to Friends A Spiritomb encounter Catch 40 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon A Sableye encounter Catch eight different species of Pokémon A Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume encounter Feed your buddy 10 times A Morpeko (Full Belly) encounter Earn 10,800 XP A Spiritomb encounter

All task 2 (Full Belly) rewards: A Poffin, a Morpeko (Full Belly) Onesie avatar item, and a Morpeko encounter

Task 2 (Hangry)

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 25 Pokémon A Froakie wearing a Halloween costume encounter Send 25 Gifts to Friends A Spiritomb encounter Catch 40 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon A Sableye encounter Catch eight different species of Pokémon A Rowlet wearing a Halloween costume encounter Feed your buddy 10 times A Morpeko (Full Belly) encounter Earn 10,800 XP A Spiritomb encounter

All task 2 (Hangry) rewards: A Poffin, a Morpeko (Hangry) Onesie avatar item, and a Morpeko encounter

