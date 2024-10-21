How to catch Morpeko in Pokémon Go

Morpeko is making their debut in Pokémon Go, and they’re joining during the scariest time of the year, Halloween. You’ll have a chance to catch Morpeko during the Halloween 2024 event, but how you see it will be unique compared to other Pokémon.

All Pokémon Go players will have a chance to catch Morpeko during the Halloween 2024 event. It does come down to completing specific activities, though, and a good amount of luck plays a small part, too. If you get lucky, it should be easy to catch Morpeko, but knowing where to go in the first place can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Morpeko and where you can find it in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Morpeko in Pokémon Go

Morpeko makes their debut during the Halloween 2024 event. Image via Niantic

You can only catch Morpeko by participating in the Pokémon Go Battle League. Morpeko can appear for any Pokémon encounter rewards you get for completing battles and defeating other players. This means you have to win battles, and if you’re in the higher rankings, fighting against strong players, there’s a chance you might not get it. However, to increase your chances, you can opt for the Premium Reward track, which offers a better opportunity for Morpeko to appear as a reward.

There’s no guarantee that you’ll get a Morpeko when you earn a Pokémon encounter reward. The only way to increase your chances of finding it is to consistently challenge other Pokémon Go players and win battles against them. You’ll be facing off against them throughout the Halloween 2024 event, which includes Parts One and Two, and these should continue until the early parts of November. 2024. Because of this restriction, Morpeko does not appear as a Field Research task reward, a wild Pokémon encounter, or a raid battle.

Thankfully, Morpeko won’t go away when the Halloween 2024 event ends. Instead, you can still catch this Pokémon, but it is more specific. You now have to reach at least rank 16 in the Pokémon Go Battle League, and that’s the only way Morpeko can appear to you now as a Pokémon reward encounter. If you were in a lower league before this point, chances are you won’t see this Pokémon anymore, and you need to climb the ladder. A good opportunity would be doing this during the Halloween 2024 event.

You can gain ranks by participating in any Battle League competition. For example, there are typically different cups or leagues you can enter. One of them is usually a standard Great, Ultra, or Master League competition, and then you have another more niche Cup with specific requirements and CP limits. These are some of the best ways to increase your rankings in Pokémon Go if you’re looking to do it and you don’t have the strongest Pokémon in your collection.

What is nice about Morpeko is that it doesn’t have an evolved form. You don’t have to worry about collecting enough Candy to evolve it. You need only to catch it at least once in Pokémon to begin earning Candy for it, but it does help to have a strong one if you plan to use it against other players in the mobile game. A Pokémon’s stats are also randomly generated, which means it could take several attempts to find a suitable one to use in Pokémon Go.

