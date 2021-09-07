A new update for Pokémon UNITE is set to hit the live servers tomorrow at 2am CT, TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company revealed today.

The patch will introduce some major changes to Blissey, a support champion that arrived on Aeos Island on Aug. 18. The devs have increased Blissey’s Sp. Def stats, while also reducing the cooldown of her Safeguard and increasing the area of effect. Safeguard+ has been upgraded and the amount of damage nullified by the shield effect will be buffed.

Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be receiving an update on Wednesday, 9/8 at 12AM PDT!



See here for more details on adjustments: https://t.co/4jgqdBkYho pic.twitter.com/0ocqRLBVLB — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 7, 2021

Blissey has been a popular choice for players who like to play the support role since the champion is capable of healing teammates effectively. Safeguard is getting a big buff, given that the new patch will remove all status conditions from the user and its designated ally, granting both Pokémon a shield. These Pokémon will be immune to hindrances while the shield is active.

The new version of Pokémon UNITE will also have some of its bugs fixed and the shop will be updated. TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company haven’t explained what bugs and text were fixed, though. If your game hasn’t been updated by the time the patch has been implemented, restart the app to play on the new version.

The MOBA game has been a success so far, even though it’s only available for Nintendo Switch at the moment. Over five million people have already pre-registered for the mobile version that will be launched on Sept. 22 for Android and iOS.

You can read the full patch notes on the official Pokémon UNITE website.