Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players just want to give Ogerpon more masks

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are still infatuated with Ogerpon and its four masks: The Wellspring Mask, The Hearthflame Mask, The Cornerstone Mask, and The Teal Mask. On Sept. 20, a player shared a unique fifth mask they designed, and it has fans wanting more.

The fan-designed mask is unnamed, but its creator identified it as a Ghost-type. With its adorable yet eerie look, it features a melancholic pink and gray ghost on a matching cascading mask.

One player said it looks so official, it’s scary. Another added to the praise, describing it as awesome and begging the creator to design more to account for all the other types it could be.

Each of Ogerpon’s masks are associated with a different type. The Wellspring Mask turns it into a Water-type, The Hearthflame Mask turns it into a Fire-type, The Cornerstone Mask turns it into a Rock-type, and The Teal Mask, which is its original mask, keeps it as a Grass-type.

The Pokémon Company could add more masks down the road, potentially even in The Indigo Disk. If this player’s mask is anything to go by, it seems like Ogrepon lovers are all for it.

Pro players have named The Hearthflame Mask as the best one for competitive battles because of how well it ties into the current meta, but that could change if we ever see more. A Ghost-type one would be an excellent option, especially if it looks as cool as this design.

But while Ogrepon is the talk of the town at the moment, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Some players are using it to take advantage of a hack, which is done by Terastallizing it into a Tera Type it doesn’t have a mask for, forcing their opponent to disconnect in battle and take an undeserved loss.

