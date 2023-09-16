Scarlet and Violet players have fallen in love with this adorable Pokémon in The Teal Mask

Pokémon fans who’ve already played through the Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC have unanimously fallen in love with Ogerpon, and can’t stop talking about how cute the little green Legendary Pokémon is.

Prior to The Teal Mask’s release, we didn’t have much information about the mysterious masked Ogerpon. But while playing through the new story in Kitakami, we quickly learn the history and truth behind this feared Legendary Pokémon.

The people of Kitakami believed Ogerpon was an evil creature, but this of course isn’t the case at all. In fact, when the player first meets Ogerpon, it’s shy and cute, and you just know it would never try to hurt anyone. And when the mask comes off, the green little ogre has an adorable face with stars in its eyes and tiny fangs.

That’s how Ogerpon has already stolen the hearts of all Scarlet and Violet players, at least according to a Sept. 14 Reddit thread. Everyone swiftly agreed Ogerpon is a wholesome little Pokémon that needs to be protected at all costs. “Why do we have hands? There are many reasons: Pat the Ogerpon. Hold the Ogerpon. Cherish the Ogerpon. Forfeit all mortal possessions to the Ogerpon,” one player commented.

A lot of players have also found the perfect Poké Ball to catch the adorable Legendary in—the Friend Ball. It not only matches Ogerpon’s green design but also represents its sweet friendship with its trainer. Luckily, players can obtain a free Friend Ball as a reward for filling out the Kitakami Pokédex.

If you don’t happen to have a Friend Ball available, another great option for Ogerpon is the Love Ball because that little bundle of joy has so much love to give. You won’t regret using one of those rare Poké Balls on such a precious ‘mon.

Perhaps the funniest part about all the love for Ogerpon is the hate for the Loyal Three or “Lousy Three”—Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti—after it’s revealed how much harm and pain they caused Ogerpon in the past. Though the trio has always been seen as heroes in the eyes of the Kitakami people, the players know the truth and see them as nothing but criminals and bullies to their dear Ogerpon.

And on top of Ogerpon’s cuteness, it’s also pretty strong in battle thanks to its four different mask forms. So once you catch this cutie, add it to your team for more power and good vibes only.

