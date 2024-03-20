Category:
Pokémon Quest Cooking Guide: All Recipes listed

You can control better what Pokémon to attract.
Mar 20, 2024
The basecamp in Pokémon Quest.
While resting in your camp in Pokémon Quest, you can attract Pokémon by cooking. Depending on what ingredients you use or how much of each ingredient, you’ll attract different types of Pokémon that you can then place in your party.

Here’s everything you need to know about cooking in Pokémon Quest and a full list of recipes you’ll need to know.

All Pokémon Quest recipes

Pokémon Quest's pokédex
The more you cook, the more Pokémon you get. Image via Nintendo

There are 18 recipes in total that can attract Pokémon based on either their type or their color. But when it comes to attracting Pokémon based on their color, you might be surprised how many of the Pokémon in the yellow category aren’t yellow. For example, Bulbasaur is green, but since there isn’t a recipe that attracts green Pokémon, he is attracted by Yellow Curry à la Cube.

We translated all the terms to numbers and specified which Pokémons you have a chance of attracting to your camp when cooking that meal. Here are all the recipes in Pokémon Quest.

RecipeIngredientsAttracts
Mulligan Stew à la CubeAny combination of ingredients.Any Pokémon.
Red Stew à la CubeFour Red ingredientsRed Pokémon:
Charmander, Spearow, Vulpix, Paras, Diglett, Makey, Growlithe, Slowpoke, Farfetchd, Duduo, Krabby, Voltorb, Hitmonchan, Licktung, Goldeenm Jynx, Magmar, Pinsir, Evee, Porygon, and Kabuto.
Blue Soda à la CubeFour Blue ingredientsBlue Pokémon:
Squirtle, Caterpie, Rattata, Ekans, Nidoran (F), Poliwag, Machop, Tentacool, Grimer, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magikarp, Lapras, Ditto, Omanyte, and Dratini.
Yellow Curry à la CubeFour Yellow ingredientsYellow Pokémon:
Bulbasaur, Weedele, Pidgey, Pikachu, Snadshrew, Meowth, Psyduck, Abra, Bellsprout, Ponyta, Drowzee, Hitmonlee, Kangaskhan, Staryu, Scyther, Electabuzz, and Snorlax.
Grey Porridge à la CubeFour Grey ingredientsGrey Pokémon:
Nidoran, Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Zubat, Oddish, Venonat, Geodude, Magnemite, Seel, Shellder, Gastly, Onix, Exeggcute, Cubone, Rhyhorn, Chansey, Mr. Mime, Tauros, and Aerodactyl.
Mouth Watering Dip à la Cube– Four Soft ingredients
– Three Blue Ingredients		Water-type:
Tentacool, Slowpoke, Seel, Shellder Poliwag, Squirtle, Krabby, Horsea, Goldeen, Magikarp, Lapras, Psyduck, Omanyte, Kabuto, and Staryu.
Plain Crepe à la Cube– Three Sweet ingredients
– Two Gray ingredients		Normal-type Pokémon:
Pidgey, Rattata, Spearow, Jigglypuff, Meowth, Farfetchd, Doduo, Lickitung, Chansey, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Ditto, Eevee, Porygon, and Snorlax.
Sludge Soup à la Cube– Four Mushrooms
– Three Soft ingredients		Poison-type Pokémon:
Bulbasaur, Weedle, Ekans, Nidoran, Nidoran (F), Nidoran (M), Zubat, Oddish, Venonat, Bellsprout, Tentacool, Grimer, Gastly, and Koffing.
Mud Pie à la Cube– Two Mineral ingredients
– Three Soft ingredients		Ground-type Pokémon:
Sandshrew, Digglett, Onix, Geodude, Rhyhorn, and Cubone.
Veggie Smoothie à la Cube– Four Plant ingredients
– Two Soft ingredients		Grass-type Pokémon:
Bulbasaur, Oddish, Paras, Bellsprout, Exeggcute, and Tangela.
Honey Nectar à la Cube– Four Sweet ingredients
– Three Yellow ingredients		Bug-type Pokémon:
Caterpie, Weedle, Paras, Venonat, Scyther, and Pinsir.
Brain Food à la Cube– Three Sweet ingredients
– Two Hard ingredients		Psychic-type Pokémon:
Abra, Drowzee, Slowpoke, Mr. Mime. Jynx, and Exeggcute.
Stone Soup à la Cube– Four Hard ingredients
– Two Mineral ingredients		Rock-type Pokémon:
Geodude, Onix, Ryhorn, Omanyte, Kabuto, and Aerodactyl.
Light-as-Air Casserole à la Cube– Three Mineral ingredients
– Two Plant ingredients		Flying-type Pokémon:
Pidgey, Spearowm, Farfetchd, Zubat, Doduo, Scyther, Aerodactyl.
Hot Pot à la Cube– Three Mushroom ingredients
-One Red Ingredients		Fire-type Pokémon:
Charmander, Vulpix, Growlithe, Ponyta, and Magmar.
Watt a Risotto à la Cube– Four Sof ingredients
-Three Yellow ingredients		Electric-type Pokémon:
Pikachu, Magnemite, Electrabuzz, and Voltorb.
Get Swole Syrup à la Cube– Three Sweet ingredients
– Two Mushroom ingredients		Fighting-type Pokémon:
Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan.
Ambrosia of Legends à la Cube– One Mystical ingredientLegendary Pokémon:
Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Mew, and Mewtwo.

How many ingredients will I need for each recipe and which pot should I use in Pokémon Quest?

When randomly adding ingredients to the pot, the recipe you get doesn’t specify how much of each ingredient you need to use to make it again. The game uses terms such as “a whole lot”, “a few”, and “a little” to indicate how many ingredients the recipe requires. Here’s what every term means in numbers.

  • A whole lot: Four ingredients.
  • A lot: Three ingredients.
  • A few: Two ingredients.
  • A little: One ingredient.

As you progress through the game, you’ll be able to upgrade your pot and use a higher number of ingredients, attracting higher-level Pokémon. You start with the Iron pot, get the bronze pot after you complete Backforth Brook, get the Silver pot after Pincushion Plain, and finally get the Gold pot after completing Chamber of Legends. Here is the level of Pokémon you can get with each pot:

  • Iron pot: Levels one to 15.
  • Bronze pot: Levels 15 to 40.
  • Silver pot: Levels 40 to 70.
  • Gold pot: Levels 70 and up.
Read Article Pokémon Go players hyped for Bagon Community Day Classic still longing for Mega addition
Bagon in the desert in Pokemon Go.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go players hyped for Bagon Community Day Classic still longing for Mega addition
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Fans say Pokémon Legends: Z-A won’t be complete without these 2 ride ‘mons
Ash and Serena with a Rhyhorn in the Pokémon anime.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Fans say Pokémon Legends: Z-A won’t be complete without these 2 ride ‘mons
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Kingambit weakness guide: Best Kingambit counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Kingambit on an orange and yellow background.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Kingambit weakness guide: Best Kingambit counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 19, 2024
