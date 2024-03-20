Pokémon Quest Cooking Guide: All Recipes listed

While resting in your camp in Pokémon Quest, you can attract Pokémon by cooking. Depending on what ingredients you use or how much of each ingredient, you’ll attract different types of Pokémon that you can then place in your party.

Here’s everything you need to know about cooking in Pokémon Quest and a full list of recipes you’ll need to know.

All Pokémon Quest recipes

Image via Nintendo

There are 18 recipes in total that can attract Pokémon based on either their type or their color. But when it comes to attracting Pokémon based on their color, you might be surprised how many of the Pokémon in the yellow category aren’t yellow. For example, Bulbasaur is green, but since there isn’t a recipe that attracts green Pokémon, he is attracted by Yellow Curry à la Cube.

We translated all the terms to numbers and specified which Pokémons you have a chance of attracting to your camp when cooking that meal. Here are all the recipes in Pokémon Quest.

Recipe Ingredients Attracts Mulligan Stew à la Cube Any combination of ingredients. Any Pokémon. Red Stew à la Cube Four Red ingredients Red Pokémon:

Charmander, Spearow, Vulpix, Paras, Diglett, Makey, Growlithe, Slowpoke, Farfetchd, Duduo, Krabby, Voltorb, Hitmonchan, Licktung, Goldeenm Jynx, Magmar, Pinsir, Evee, Porygon, and Kabuto. Blue Soda à la Cube Four Blue ingredients Blue Pokémon:

Squirtle, Caterpie, Rattata, Ekans, Nidoran (F), Poliwag, Machop, Tentacool, Grimer, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magikarp, Lapras, Ditto, Omanyte, and Dratini. Yellow Curry à la Cube Four Yellow ingredients Yellow Pokémon:

Bulbasaur, Weedele, Pidgey, Pikachu, Snadshrew, Meowth, Psyduck, Abra, Bellsprout, Ponyta, Drowzee, Hitmonlee, Kangaskhan, Staryu, Scyther, Electabuzz, and Snorlax. Grey Porridge à la Cube Four Grey ingredients Grey Pokémon:

Nidoran, Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Zubat, Oddish, Venonat, Geodude, Magnemite, Seel, Shellder, Gastly, Onix, Exeggcute, Cubone, Rhyhorn, Chansey, Mr. Mime, Tauros, and Aerodactyl. Mouth Watering Dip à la Cube – Four Soft ingredients

– Three Blue Ingredients Water-type:

Tentacool, Slowpoke, Seel, Shellder Poliwag, Squirtle, Krabby, Horsea, Goldeen, Magikarp, Lapras, Psyduck, Omanyte, Kabuto, and Staryu. Plain Crepe à la Cube – Three Sweet ingredients

– Two Gray ingredients Normal-type Pokémon:

Pidgey, Rattata, Spearow, Jigglypuff, Meowth, Farfetchd, Doduo, Lickitung, Chansey, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Ditto, Eevee, Porygon, and Snorlax. Sludge Soup à la Cube – Four Mushrooms

– Three Soft ingredients Poison-type Pokémon:

Bulbasaur, Weedle, Ekans, Nidoran, Nidoran (F), Nidoran (M), Zubat, Oddish, Venonat, Bellsprout, Tentacool, Grimer, Gastly, and Koffing. Mud Pie à la Cube – Two Mineral ingredients

– Three Soft ingredients Ground-type Pokémon:

Sandshrew, Digglett, Onix, Geodude, Rhyhorn, and Cubone. Veggie Smoothie à la Cube – Four Plant ingredients

– Two Soft ingredients Grass-type Pokémon:

Bulbasaur, Oddish, Paras, Bellsprout, Exeggcute, and Tangela. Honey Nectar à la Cube – Four Sweet ingredients

– Three Yellow ingredients Bug-type Pokémon:

Caterpie, Weedle, Paras, Venonat, Scyther, and Pinsir. Brain Food à la Cube – Three Sweet ingredients

– Two Hard ingredients Psychic-type Pokémon:

Abra, Drowzee, Slowpoke, Mr. Mime. Jynx, and Exeggcute. Stone Soup à la Cube – Four Hard ingredients

– Two Mineral ingredients Rock-type Pokémon:

Geodude, Onix, Ryhorn, Omanyte, Kabuto, and Aerodactyl. Light-as-Air Casserole à la Cube – Three Mineral ingredients

– Two Plant ingredients Flying-type Pokémon:

Pidgey, Spearowm, Farfetchd, Zubat, Doduo, Scyther, Aerodactyl. Hot Pot à la Cube – Three Mushroom ingredients

-One Red Ingredients Fire-type Pokémon:

Charmander, Vulpix, Growlithe, Ponyta, and Magmar.

Watt a Risotto à la Cube – Four Sof ingredients

-Three Yellow ingredients Electric-type Pokémon:

Pikachu, Magnemite, Electrabuzz, and Voltorb. Get Swole Syrup à la Cube – Three Sweet ingredients

– Two Mushroom ingredients Fighting-type Pokémon:

Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan. Ambrosia of Legends à la Cube – One Mystical ingredient Legendary Pokémon:

Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Mew, and Mewtwo.

How many ingredients will I need for each recipe and which pot should I use in Pokémon Quest?

When randomly adding ingredients to the pot, the recipe you get doesn’t specify how much of each ingredient you need to use to make it again. The game uses terms such as “a whole lot”, “a few”, and “a little” to indicate how many ingredients the recipe requires. Here’s what every term means in numbers.

A whole lot: Four ingredients.

Four ingredients. A lot: Three ingredients.

Three ingredients. A few: Two ingredients.

Two ingredients. A little: One ingredient.

As you progress through the game, you’ll be able to upgrade your pot and use a higher number of ingredients, attracting higher-level Pokémon. You start with the Iron pot, get the bronze pot after you complete Backforth Brook, get the Silver pot after Pincushion Plain, and finally get the Gold pot after completing Chamber of Legends. Here is the level of Pokémon you can get with each pot:

Iron pot: Levels one to 15.

Levels one to 15. Bronze pot: Levels 15 to 40.

Levels 15 to 40. Silver pot: Levels 40 to 70.

Levels 40 to 70. Gold pot: Levels 70 and up.

