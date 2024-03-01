Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Mega Evolution might’ve been teased in Scarlet and Violet DLC

The entire Pokémon community was shocked by the reveal of Legends: Z-A and the return of Mega Evolution during this year’s Pokémon Day, but the beloved Gen VI mechanic might’ve already been hinted at in the Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

In the Feb. 27 Pokémon Presents, we learned we’re headed back to Lumiose City in the Kalos region for a new adventure in Legends: Z-A. This also implies the return of Mega Evolution, as teased in the trailer. Mega Evolution was a game-changing mechanic that temporarily evolved a Pokémon in battle to give it higher stats, a new design, and often a different Ability and typing.

This turtle gives off Mega Evolution vibes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interestingly enough, the Legendary mascot of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC, Terapagos, shares these qualities with Mega Evolution Pokémon, as pointed out by former world champion and popular content creator Wolfe Glick.

Glick broke down the similarities between Mega Evolution and Terapagos’ temporary transformation from its Terastal form to its Stellar form. Terapagos gets exactly 100 extra stat points after transforming into its Stellar form, just like when Pokémon undergo Mega Evolution. It obtains a new Ability, often one of the biggest perks of Mega Evolution, and that Ability happens to have a similar effect to Mega Rayquaza’s Delta Stream—weather control.

We can also talk about Terapagos’ design. The design change between its forms is exactly what you’d expect from Mega Evolution—it has enhancements on top of its previous form without changing it into a completely different ‘mon like permanent evolution. It also happens to have hexagons built into its design, as seen in the shape of its tiny shell in its Normal form and all around it in its Stellar form. Hexagons are commonly associated with Zygarde, the Gen VI Legendary Pokémon and likely mascot of Legends: Z-A. The title graphics for Legends: Z-A even includes Zygarde’s hexagonal pattern.

While the similarities could all be coincidences, it still shows that Game Freak was embracing key aspects of Mega Evolution back in Scarlet and Violet, whether intentional or not. Even Terastallization itself is a simplified version of Mega Evolution if you think about it. Like many Mega Evolutions, Terastallization allows a Pokémon to undergo a transformation, power it up, and change its type once per battle. Terastallization isn’t limited to specific Pokémon like Mega Evolution, but perhaps this was a sign that the developers were itching to revisit such a fun mechanic.

And the community is here for it. Fans are already theorizing which Pokémon might be getting new Mega Evolutions, hyping up Mega Charizard Z, praying for Mega Flygon, and fearing Mega Incineroar.