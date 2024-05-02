Players strolling through a wooded area with Bellsprout.
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go players avoid this research questline at all costs

Not a party person.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 2, 2024 05:14 am

Pokemon Go has dozens of research questlines for trainers to complete, but a few feel like they’re impossible or not worth doing because of how grindy they are. This begs the question: Out of all the questlines available, which is the worst one of all, and which one do players avoid most? Now, it seems like we have the answer.

Recommended Videos
Which Research Do You Not Plan on Finishing?
byu/Forward_City3800 inpokemongo

Everyone on Reddit seems to agree the one research task not worth doing is the Welcome Party questline. You can only complete it through the Party feature in Pokémon Go, and you have to team up with friends to complete challenges that take way too long, so it’s a bit of a grind.

Most of the problems with the research task stem from Party Challenges, which are random challenges, like catching a certain number of Pokémon while in Party Play. Party Play only lasts an hour, and you have to recreate your Party to take on new challenges. This results in some trainers grinding for hours to complete one or two Party Challenges at a time.

I must admit, I’m one of those players who completely avoids this research task. I try to finish every task as soon I get it, purely out of habit, but this one has been gathering dust for far too long. I just don’t have the motivation to finish it.

Maybe if Niantic makes drastic changes to the Party system or makes quests easier, I might feel inclined to eventually finish it, but the time investment coupled with the poor rewards (a few shirts and basic encounters) really isn’t a good incentive.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokémon is going all in on Pokémon TCG Pocket with one of its best development partners
A player pulling an Eevee in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon is going all in on Pokémon TCG Pocket with one of its best development partners
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 2, 2024
Read Article Bizarre Dewgong team is ‘cooking’ all the best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players
Dewgong on a beach in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Bizarre Dewgong team is ‘cooking’ all the best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 30, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam Diancie Special Research tasks and rewards
Pokemon Go Diancie appearance.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam Diancie Special Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon is going all in on Pokémon TCG Pocket with one of its best development partners
A player pulling an Eevee in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon is going all in on Pokémon TCG Pocket with one of its best development partners
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 2, 2024
Read Article Bizarre Dewgong team is ‘cooking’ all the best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players
Dewgong on a beach in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Bizarre Dewgong team is ‘cooking’ all the best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 30, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam Diancie Special Research tasks and rewards
Pokemon Go Diancie appearance.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam Diancie Special Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 30, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.