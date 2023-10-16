Party up for unique rewards with this new feature.

Pokémon Go is introducing a new feature called Party Play that lets players team up with friends in new ways. This mechanic will be available for all players level 15 and up starting on Oct. 17 with a full rollout and bonuses like a new Welcome Party Special Research story to celebrate.

Party Play is designed to let four players join up in a single instance, letting your friends show up in your game via their avatars in the overworld.

When using the feature, you will be able to complete Party Challenges together by battling in raids, spinning PokéStops, catching Pokémon, and more to collect rewards. There is even a bonus called Party Power that doubles the damage of your next Charged Attack when used in raids, giving you a real reason to join up and work together using this new feature.

If you plan on getting out and trying out Party Play as it rolls out, there is a set of Welcome Party Special Research for you to complete for some bonuses while you explore the feature with your friends.

All Pokémon Go Party Play: Welcome Party Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Welcome Party page one

Complete 10 Party Challenges Chansey encounter

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokémon while in a party 2,000 XP



Total Reward: Eevee encounter, 2,000 Stardust, and an Eevee T-Shirt avatar item

Pokémon Go Welcome Party page two

Because the new Party Play feature is still rolling out in Pokémon Go, as is the Welcome Party Special Research tied to using it, these research tasks and rewards will be updated as the information becomes available.

