Pokémon Go Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and challenges

Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed is this year’s take on a classic Pokémon Go event with fresh, Dragon-themed twists. That includes a new Global Challenge, plenty of Field Research, and additional paid Timed Research filled with rare Dragon-type Pokémon.

With the first appearance of Drampa to a Global Challenge with unique unlocks to earn, Pokémon players have from Feb. 5 at 10am local time to Feb. 11 at 8pm local time to take advantage of all the Lunar New Year bonuses. The research this time around is varied but entirely divided between paid research and Field Research—so if you want a full look at every piece of content, here is a guide for both sections.

All Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Paid Timed Research tasks and rewards

For this event-exclusive Timed Research, you need to grab a $2 ticket from the in-game shop. This will unlock all available research until Feb. 11 at 8pm local time, when it will end alongside the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event.

Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Timed Research page one

Power up five Dragon-type Pokémon Bagon encounter

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Axew encounter

Catch 15 Dragon-type Pokémon Skrelp encounter



Total Rewards: Two Lucky Eggs, 2,000 Stardust, and 4,000 XP

Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Timed Research page two

Power up five Dragon-type Pokémon Gible encounter

Evolve a Dragon-type Pokémon Goomy encounter

Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokémon Deino encounter

Evolve three Dragon-type Pokémon Jangmo-o encounter

Power up 15 Dragon-type Pokémon Turtonator encounter



Total Rewards: Drampa encounter, 4,000 Stardust, and 8,000 XP

All Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Field Research tasks and rewards

Research Task Potential Rewards Catch 10 Pokémon Trapinch encounter

Swablu encounter Make three Great Throws Darumaka encounter Make an Excellent Throw Gible encounter Win a Raid Dratini encounter

Deino encounter

Goomy encounter Win three Raids Druddigon encounter

Turtonator encounter

Drampa encounter Power up five Dragon-type Pokémon Skrelp encounter

Tyrunt encounter Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Five Poké Balls

Five Great Balls

How to complete the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Global Challenge: All bonuses

Throughout the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event Niantic is running a Global Challenge that can unlock additional features and encounters.

Trainers around the world will need to work together and make a combined 1,000,000,000 Nice Throws at any point before the end of the event on Feb. 11. If that goal is achieved, Niantic will set three different rewards live for the duration of the event following the Global Challenge’s completion. These include:

Featured Attacks Certain featured Pokémon will learn new attacks after evolving. Six total Featured Moves were teased: two Ground-type, a Fairy-type, a Dragon-type, and a Normal-type move.

Wild Encounters Seven extra Pokémon will begin appearing in the wild with boosted encounter odds. Six of them can also be Shiny.

Extra Raids Two additional Pokémon will appear during event raids; one in one-star and one in three-star raids.



Don’t forget to finish your Timeless Travels Special Research before the season ends at the end of February.