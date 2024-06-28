Pokémon Go 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

It’s time to celebrate with the Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party event, featuring Timed Research, Premium Timed Research, Field Research, and Masterwork Research.

The game director might already be looking ahead to the 10th anniversary, but we’re currently celebrating eight years of Pokémon Go with a huge Eighth Anniversary Party event full of perks and goodies. The party wouldn’t be complete without adorable Pokémon wearing party hats, including Party Hat Grimer and Muk making their debuts in the mobile app. But we also can’t forget about all the research tasks and rewards.

Here’s a full guide to the Eighth Anniversary Party Timed Research, Premium Research, and Field Research in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Celebrate with Grimer and friends. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go players can take advantage of everything the Eighth Anniversary Party event has to offer from June 28 at 10am to July 3 at 8pm local time, including various research tasks.

The Timed Research and Premium Timed Research tasks have a fun theme around the number eight to honor the game’s eighth anniversary. The Field Research also happens to follow a numerical theme featuring more Starters.

All Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party Timed Research tasks and rewards

Page One

Earn eight hearts with your buddy Party Hat Bulbasaur encounter

Catch 88 Pokémon Party Hat Charmander encounter

Spin eight different PokéStops or Gyms Party Hat Squirtle encounter

Earn 8,888 XP Party Hat Wurmple encounter

Make 88 Curveball Throws Party Hat Wobbuffet encounter

Earn 8,888 Stardust Party Hat Nidorino encounter

Evolve eight Pokémon Party Hat Raticate encounter



Total rewards: Pikachu encounter, 8,888 Stardust, 8,888 XP

Page Two

Claim reward Meltan encounter

Claim reward Meltan encounter

Claim reward Meltan encounter

Claim reward Meltan encounter

Claim reward Meltan encounter

Claim reward Meltan encounter

Claim reward Meltan encounter



Total rewards: Meltan encounter

All Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party Paid Timed Research tasks and rewards

If the free Timed Research isn’t enough for you, you may purchase additional Timed Research for $2 to earn even more rewards. This paid content expires July 3 at 8pm local time.

Earn eight hearts with your buddy Lucky Egg

Catch 88 Pokémon Egg Incubator

Spin eight different PokéStops or Gyms Rocket Radar

Earn 8,888 XP Premium Battle Pass

Make 88 Curveball Throws Poffin

Earn 8,888 Stardust Star Piece

Evolve 8 Pokémon Incense



Total rewards: Super Incubator, Meltan encounter, 88,888 XP

All Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party Field Research tasks and rewards

Send a gift with a sticker Possible rewards: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle encounter

Spin two PokéStops or Gyms Possible rewards: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile encounter

Take three snapshots of wild Pokémon Possible rewards: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip encounter

Earn four hearts with your buddy Possible rewards: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup encounter

Make five Curveball Throws Possible rewards: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott encounter

Use six berries to help catch Pokémon Possible rewards: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie encounter

Catch seven different species of Pokémon Possible rewards: Rowlet, Litten, Popplio encounter

Power up Pokémon nine times Possible rewards: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly encounter

Catch eight Pokémon Possible rewards: 10 Poké Balls, five Great Balls, two Ultra Balls

Make eight Nice Throws Possible rewards 25 Venusaur Mega Energy 25 Charizard Mega Energy 25 Blastoise Mega Energy 25 Sceptile Mega Energy 25 Blaziken Mega Energy 25 Swampert Mega Energy



