Image Credit: Bethesda
Party Hat Grimer and Muk celebrating Pokémon Go's 8th anniversary.
Image via Niantic
Pokémon

Pokémon Go 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

Happy birthday.
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 10:08 pm

It’s time to celebrate with the Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party event, featuring Timed Research, Premium Timed Research, Field Research, and Masterwork Research.

The game director might already be looking ahead to the 10th anniversary, but we’re currently celebrating eight years of Pokémon Go with a huge Eighth Anniversary Party event full of perks and goodies. The party wouldn’t be complete without adorable Pokémon wearing party hats, including Party Hat Grimer and Muk making their debuts in the mobile app. But we also can’t forget about all the research tasks and rewards.

Here’s a full guide to the Eighth Anniversary Party Timed Research, Premium Research, and Field Research in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Pokémon Go stickers to celebrate the 8th anniversary.
Celebrate with Grimer and friends. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go players can take advantage of everything the Eighth Anniversary Party event has to offer from June 28 at 10am to July 3 at 8pm local time, including various research tasks.

The Timed Research and Premium Timed Research tasks have a fun theme around the number eight to honor the game’s eighth anniversary. The Field Research also happens to follow a numerical theme featuring more Starters.

All Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party Timed Research tasks and rewards

Page One

  • Earn eight hearts with your buddy
    • Party Hat Bulbasaur encounter
  • Catch 88 Pokémon
    • Party Hat Charmander encounter
  • Spin eight different PokéStops or Gyms
    • Party Hat Squirtle encounter
  • Earn 8,888 XP
    • Party Hat Wurmple encounter
  • Make 88 Curveball Throws
    • Party Hat Wobbuffet encounter
  • Earn 8,888 Stardust
    • Party Hat Nidorino encounter
  • Evolve eight Pokémon
    • Party Hat Raticate encounter

Total rewards: Pikachu encounter, 8,888 Stardust, 8,888 XP

Page Two

  • Claim reward
    • Meltan encounter
  • Claim reward
    • Meltan encounter
  • Claim reward
    • Meltan encounter
  • Claim reward
    • Meltan encounter
  • Claim reward
    • Meltan encounter
  • Claim reward
    • Meltan encounter
  • Claim reward
    • Meltan encounter

Total rewards: Meltan encounter

All Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party Paid Timed Research tasks and rewards

If the free Timed Research isn’t enough for you, you may purchase additional Timed Research for $2 to earn even more rewards. This paid content expires July 3 at 8pm local time.

  • Earn eight hearts with your buddy
    • Lucky Egg
  • Catch 88 Pokémon
    • Egg Incubator
  • Spin eight different PokéStops or Gyms
    • Rocket Radar
  • Earn 8,888 XP
    • Premium Battle Pass
  • Make 88 Curveball Throws
    • Poffin
  • Earn 8,888 Stardust
    • Star Piece
  • Evolve 8 Pokémon
    • Incense

Total rewards: Super Incubator, Meltan encounter, 88,888 XP

All Pokémon Go Eighth Anniversary Party Field Research tasks and rewards

  • Send a gift with a sticker
    • Possible rewards: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle encounter
  • Spin two PokéStops or Gyms
    • Possible rewards: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile encounter
  • Take three snapshots of wild Pokémon
    • Possible rewards: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip encounter
  • Earn four hearts with your buddy
    • Possible rewards: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup encounter
  • Make five Curveball Throws
    • Possible rewards: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott encounter
  • Use six berries to help catch Pokémon
    • Possible rewards: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie encounter
  • Catch seven different species of Pokémon
    • Possible rewards: Rowlet, Litten, Popplio encounter
  • Power up Pokémon nine times
    • Possible rewards: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly encounter
  • Catch eight Pokémon
    • Possible rewards: 10 Poké Balls, five Great Balls, two Ultra Balls
  • Make eight Nice Throws
    • Possible rewards
      • 25 Venusaur Mega Energy
      • 25 Charizard Mega Energy
      • 25 Blastoise Mega Energy
      • 25 Sceptile Mega Energy
      • 25 Blaziken Mega Energy
      • 25 Swampert Mega Energy
