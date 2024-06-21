Pokémon Go director wants 10th-anniversary celebrations to ‘shock and awe’ and bring back trainers

Pokémon Go is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in June 2026, and Niantic is already thinking of plans on how to celebrate this massive milestone.

Recommended Videos

This should be no surprise. Even back in 2023, Niantic had its eyes focused on Pokémon Go’s 10-year birthday. Plans are now underway, and according to Pokemon Go’s Director, Michael Steranka, fans should expect something incredible. Talking at Pokémon Go Fest Madrid on June 14, Sternaka said the 10th anniversary is “something that has been top of mind for me personally, for a very long time” and while he “can’t share any specifics on what it is, we’re talking about for that,” he did want to let us know it’s shaping up to be incredible.

All about the community coming together. Photo via Niantic

“We really want to make the most of that moment and celebrate a decade of this wonderful game, this wonderful community, and really introduce new things that are going to, you know, shock and awe,” Steranka told Dot Esports, “and bring people back into the game. You know, there are literally hundreds of millions of players who have played Pokemon Go over the years.”

Steranka appears determined to bring back players who may have fallen out of favor with the game for any reason, saying “so much has changed in the game and so much has been improved over time” and that “it’s only going to keep getting better.”

“We really want to use that moment [the 10th anniversary] as an opportunity to remind folks or get people to try the game again,” the director added.

Pokémon Go is in its eighth year and is hosting a celebration event for the birthday from June 28, 2024, up until July 3. The celebration event will add new costumed Pokémon, a return of Shiny Meltan, and hold more surprises.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy