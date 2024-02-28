Every Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go

There are a bucketload of costumed Pokémon in Pokémon Go these days, but some of the most popular remain those who are rocking party hats.

Party Hat Pokémon have been around in Niantic’s mobile hit since 2017, and over the years there has been a ton of new additions. As you’d expect, things kicked off with Pikachu, however, now there’s something for every trainer in the mix.

All Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Put your party hat on. Image via Niantic

There are plenty of Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go right now, but most of them are quite old so you may have forgotten about them. To catch you up to speed, here is a look at all of the Party Hat Pokémon that have joined Pokémon Go to date.

Image Pokémon Debut Bulbasaur Red Party Hat Pokémon Day 2020 Charmander Red Party Hat Pokémon Day 2020 Charmeleon Red Party Hat Sixth Anniversary Event Charizard Red Party Hat Sixth Anniversary Event Squirtle Red Party Hat Pokémon Day 2020 Wartortle Red Party Hat Seventh Anniversary Event Blastoise Red Party Hat Seventh Anniversary Event Raticate Blue and Green Party Hat Adventure Sync Hatchathon Pikachu Purple Party Hat Pokémon Day 2017 Pikachu Red Party Hat Pokémon Day 2020 Raichu Purple Party Hat Pokémon Day 2017 Nidorino Red Party Hat Pokémon Day 2020 Gengar Red Party Hat Pokémon Day 2020 Eevee Red Party Hat Pokémon Day 2020 Pichu Purple Party Hat Pokémon Day 2018 Wobbuffet Blue and Green Party Hat Adventure Sync Hatchathon Wurmple Blue and Green Party Hat Adventure Sync Hatchathon

That’s all of the Party Hat Pokémon available in Pokémon Go right now, but we’d expect more to make their debut in the coming months and years.

The good news is many of these Pokémon have had multiple runs, so if you missed out on catching them on their Pokémon Go debut, don’t fret! There will be a day when your chance to catch one comes again. When more Party Hat Pokémon are revealed, we’ll update this list, so make sure you check back to stay in the loop.