Every Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go

It's time to party.
Published: Feb 27, 2024 07:03 pm
There are a bucketload of costumed Pokémon in Pokémon Go these days, but some of the most popular remain those who are rocking party hats.

Party Hat Pokémon have been around in Niantic’s mobile hit since 2017, and over the years there has been a ton of new additions. As you’d expect, things kicked off with Pikachu, however, now there’s something for every trainer in the mix.

All Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pikachu wearing a Party Hat for Pokémon Day 2017
Put your party hat on. Image via Niantic

There are plenty of Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go right now, but most of them are quite old so you may have forgotten about them. To catch you up to speed, here is a look at all of the Party Hat Pokémon that have joined Pokémon Go to date.

ImagePokémon Debut
Bulbasaur Red Party HatBulbasaur Red Party HatPokémon Day 2020
Charmander Red Party HatCharmander Red Party HatPokémon Day 2020
Charmeleon Red Party HatCharmeleon Red Party HatSixth Anniversary Event
Charizard Red Party HatCharizard Red Party HatSixth Anniversary Event
Squirtle Red Party HatSquirtle Red Party HatPokémon Day 2020
Wartortle Red Party HatWartortle Red Party HatSeventh Anniversary Event
Blastoise Red Party HatBlastoise Red Party HatSeventh Anniversary Event
Raticate Blue and Green Party HatRaticate Blue and Green Party HatAdventure Sync Hatchathon
Pikachu Purple Party HatPikachu Purple Party HatPokémon Day 2017
Pikachu Red Party HatPikachu Red Party HatPokémon Day 2020
Raichu Purple Party HatRaichu Purple Party HatPokémon Day 2017
Nidorino Red Party HatNidorino Red Party HatPokémon Day 2020
Gengar Red Party HatGengar Red Party HatPokémon Day 2020
Eevee Red Party HatEevee Red Party HatPokémon Day 2020
Pichu Purple Party HatPichu Purple Party HatPokémon Day 2018
Wobbuffet Blue and Green Party HatWobbuffet Blue and Green Party HatAdventure Sync Hatchathon
Wurmple Blue and Green Party HatWurmple Blue and Green Party HatAdventure Sync Hatchathon

That’s all of the Party Hat Pokémon available in Pokémon Go right now, but we’d expect more to make their debut in the coming months and years.

The good news is many of these Pokémon have had multiple runs, so if you missed out on catching them on their Pokémon Go debut, don’t fret! There will be a day when your chance to catch one comes again. When more Party Hat Pokémon are revealed, we’ll update this list, so make sure you check back to stay in the loop.

