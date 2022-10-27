Pokémon fan finds a Shiny Rhyhorn after cooking almost 5,600 curries

One Pokémon fan demonstrated incredible patience when they cooked a huge amount of curry in Pokémon Sword and Shield to attract a Shiny Pokémon to their camp.

Reddit user Due-Letterhead3611 posted a video of their accomplishment last night, which they say took 5,591 curries and 1,258 random encounters. After cooking a Charizard-quality Gigantamax Curry for their Regice, the camera pans back toward their camp, where a Shiny Rhyhorn is interacting with their other Pokémon. As the video ends, the Rhyhorn approaches them. Pokémon who approach player camps in this way can be caught, so presumably, Due-Letterhead3611 caught the Rhyhorn after all that effort.

Shiny-hunting via curry in Sword and Shield is a slow and arduous task, according to Due-Letterhead3611’s comments. They explained that with most other Shiny-hunting methods, you can run more than one at once, which helps break up the monotony and increases the chance you’ll find a Shiny. With the curry method, though, the quality of the curry you make affects your chances of receiving a random encounter, so you have to pay attention to it to ensure you’re cooking the best possible curry.

Cooking for Pokémon is making a return in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where players will be able to design their own picnic layout and make sandwiches for their Pokémon with different ingredients. Players can also use picnics to find Pokémon eggs, give their Pokémon a bath, and invite real-life friends to hang out with their team. It’s not clear whether random encounters can happen during picnics, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it make a return alongside cooking.