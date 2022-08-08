Over 16 million Pokémon caught during Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo event, unlocking bonuses for Bug Out! event

Pokémon Go held its Sapporo, Japan-based Go Fest event this past weekend, and Trainers at the event caught about 16.7 million Pokémon during the event and unlocked worldwide bonuses for the Bug Out! event coming to players later this week.

The Japan event was this year’s third in-person event for the game, with the first two taking place in Berlin and Seattle. Trainers wandered Nakajima Park and the city of Sapporo to collect Pokémon, battle other Trainers, trade Pokémon, and spin PokéStops.

Attendees were able to explore four real-world habitats which housed certain groups of Pokémon and worked their way toward a Sky Forme Shaymin by doing Special Research tasks. Trainers were also able to capture Shiny versions of Pansage and Swirlix for the first time during the event. Ultra Beast Xurkitree also made its debut during the event in Ultra Wormhole Raids.

Roaming around Nakajima Park were Pikachu, Vulpix, and Alolan Vulpix. Some Trainers were able to get a photo with them as they marched through the park. The Pokémon roamed through the park and allowed Trainers to take photos of them throughout the event.

Because of the success of the Trainers at the event, worldwide bonuses are unlocked for the Bug Out! event, including additional Candy for nice, great, and excellent throws, Unown T and Pansage appearing in Raids, and bug-type Timed Research. The event begins Aug. 10 at 10am local time and ends Aug. 16 at 8pm.

This event marks the last in-person event before the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 finale event which takes place Aug. 27. Anyone who purchased a Go Fest ticket, whether it was an in-person ticket or the global Go Fest day, is granted a finale ticket at no additional cost. Those who missed the events can purchase a finale event ticket for $10.99 when they become available later this month.