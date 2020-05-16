One PokéCoin Incense Box now available in Pokémon Go second Incense Day

The second Pokémon Go Incense Day is set to run on May 17, and with it comes another one PokéCoin bundle that is available for all players.

From now until the end of the event, you can purchase three Incense for one PokéCoin, which will let you participate during Incense Day for at least three hours.

This is only a one-time offer, but considering Incense Day is only going to last six hours, you will get the Water and Dark-type bonus encounters along with normal Pokémon spawns for half of the event. With the potential to encounter things like a Shiny Carvanha, you will want to at least try your luck.

During odd hours, you’ll find Water-type Pokémon like Horsea, Tympole, and Alomomola. Meanwhile, even hours will attract Dark-types such as Murkrow, Sableye, and Scraggy, with varying spawn rates for each Pokémon.

Here’s the full schedule for the second Incense Day.

11am to 12pm: Water-type Pokémon

12 to 1pm: Dark-type Pokémon

1 to 2pm: Water-type Pokémon

2 to 3pm: Dark-type Pokémon

3 to 4pm: Water-type Pokémon

4 to 5pm: Dark-type Pokémon

You can also purchase the final, regular one PokéCoin bundle right now too, which nets you a Remote Raid Pass along with 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and five Ultra Balls. That bundle goes away on May 18, so even if you don’t plan on participating during Incense Day, you should take advantage of that deal.

And once you are done catching your Water and Dark-types, you can get back to working on the Throwback Challenge Research for all of the Hoenn rewards.

Get ready to hunt down a Shiny Carvanha when the Water and Dark-type Incense Day begins on May 17.