New Rillaboom Tera Raid may leave Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players underwhelmed

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next big Tera Raid event was just announced, and this time it’s Rillaboom, Galar’s Grass Starter, in the spotlight. While players have been anticipating the Unrivaled Rillaboom event for a while now, they may be surprised by which Tera Type it’ll be using.

Beginning July 28, the Normal Tera Type version of Rillaboom will be appearing in Scarlet and Violet’s seven-star Tera Raids. Like all previous seven-star Tera Raids, Unrivaled Rillaboom will have the rare Mightiest Mark and should be quite a challenge if you aren’t prepared.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Normal Tera Type Rillaboom.



Runs from July 28th to July 30th and again a week later from August 4th through August 6th



With Normal often being seen as the most basic or boring type in the game, this Tera Raid may feel a bit more underwhelming compared to all the fun ones that came before it—Fairy Delphox, Dragon Charizard, and the iconic surfing Pikachu, to name a few. Some fans are wondering why Rillaboom wasn’t given the same treatment with a more exciting Tera Type like Ground, Fighting, or Dark.

Others have already made a call on the Tera Raid, calling its end boss “pretty easy” while others speculated over just what Rillaboom could bring to the table against a full lineup designed to counter the Pokémon.

Still, we shouldn’t underestimate the power of Rillaboom or its Normal Tera Type. As the “Drummer Pokémon,” the ape gets access to a lot of strong Normal sound-based moves like Boomburst, Hyper Voice, and Uproar. Paired with the Normal Tera Type, those attacks could dish out a lot of damage if you aren’t careful.

Tera Types aside, Rillaboom’s Tera Raid debut also marks the end of an era—all transferable Starter Pokémon have now officially received their own special Tera Raid event. This includes the Starters from Kalos, Galar, Legends: Arceus, and everyone’s favorite Charizard.

So once the Rillaboom event ends, we won’t know what to expect for future seven-star Tera Raids. Perhaps we might start seeing Legendary Pokémon like Mewtwo or the mythical Mew in our Tera Raids. That would be pretty awesome.

