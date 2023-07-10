Baby Pokémon just destroyed Scarlet and Violet’s ultra-hard Delphox Tera Raid with one hit

The Unrivaled Delphox event is arguably one of the hardest Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but a team of players actually managed to beat the raid using four adorable “toddler” Pokémon in just two turns today.

Most players have been relying on two specific strategies to handle the Delphox Raid, but others came up with something brilliant and cute. In an epic clip shared in a July 9 Reddit thread, four players went into the tough seven-star Delphox Tera Raid with a blue Psyduck, two Igglybuff, and a Spoink named Pigglybuff.

The near-instant victory was an incredible sight to behold.

To pull off one of the most impressive victories in Tera Raid history, the team needed to have a solid game plan for the unevolved Pokémon. The majority of the strategy involved setting up; Psyduck started by using Simple Beam to change Spoink’s ability to Simple, which doubled all stat changes on the pig moving forward.

From there, Spoink used Calm Mind to get huge Special Attack and Special Defense boosts, one Igglybuff lowered Delphox’s Special Defense with Fake Tears, and the other Igglybuff used Helping Hand and an Attack Cheer to boost Spoink’s power further.

Psyduck then used Fling to activate Spoink’s Weakness Policy and give it additional boosts. With all these boosts, Spoink launched an incredibly powerful Stored Power to knock Delphox out in just one hit.

This is super impressive, considering how hard these seven-star Tera Raids can be with the strongest fully evolved Pokémon. It’s both refreshing and adorable to watch the tiniest Pokémon all work together to take down an extremely powerful raid boss.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players share the perfect training program to master Tera Raids

And, it just goes to show you don’t always need to rely on brute strength if your team has a proper strategy to execute together.

About the author