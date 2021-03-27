New Pokémon Sword and Shield item code gives Exp. Candy and Nuggets

You can get some pretty hefty training done with these resources.

A new, mini-item distribution is now live for Pokémon Sword and Shield, giving players access to a nice little bundle that can help them train up their team.

From now until April 3, anyone who owns a copy of Sword or Shield can redeem a new code and grab 12 Exp. Candy XL and 12 Big Nuggets.

This code is reportedly being distributed as part of a promotion for a Korean livestream that had players going through Dynamax Adventures, according to Pokémon database Serebii.

To claim the code, all you need to do is make sure you’re connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Sword or Shield. From there, you’ll select the Mystery Gift option and choose to “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

The code, ADVENTUREB9F, will instantly give you the Exp. Candy and those valuable Big Nuggets, which can be sold for a high price in-game. Just remember, you only have until 9:59am CT on April 3 to claim the items.

