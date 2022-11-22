Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet refunds spike as worst Gen IX designs decided

It’s been a wild day for Pokémon fans. Backlash over Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues reached boiling point as frustrated players have started seeking refunds en masse, while some claimed Nintendo customer support agents seemed oblivious to the situation.

To add to the surmounting pressure, fans also settled on the eight worst designs in Generation IX, poking fun at what many deemed to be a lack of creativity from Game Freak.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Some hilarious glitches, including one that makes trainers move faster than Sonic, and another that might not be safe for work, brightened the mood—at least, for those willing to overlook the fact they’re tied to performance issues.

Here’s what’s been happening today in Pokémon news.

Frustrated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are seeking refunds over performance issues

The newest Pokémon titles have dominated sales in some countries since launching on Nov. 18, but they’ve also been plagued with performance issues, and some players have had enough. So much so, in fact, that they no longer want to play it.

They tested the waters by seeking refunds—particularly for digital copies on the Nintendo eShop, and they’ve had some luck, paving the way for other disgruntled Pokémon fans.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Nintendo is reportedly brushing off complaints about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Others weren’t as lucky, though. After contacting customer support, some Pokémon fans were reportedly told complaints about the game are few and far between, and in some cases, do not exist at all.

Turning a blind eye didn’t sit well with the masses, but one fan who claimed they used to work in a call center said denying there’s a problem is common practice for support lines.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fans have spoken: the eight worst Gen IX Pokémon designs

In other news, Pokémon fans voted on the eight worst designs in Generation IX. Flamigo, Palafin, Gimmighoul, Tinkaton, Naclstack, Spidops, Revaroom, and Pawmi made the chopping block—mostly due to what many agreed were bland, boring, or too similar to existing ones.

But before you think about removing them from your party, just remember—poorly designed Pokémon need love, too.

It’s not their fault their designs turned out the way they did!

Image via The Pokémon Company

Hilarious Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitch makes trainers move like Sonic

If there’s one good thing about the sheer amount of performance issues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (and it’s a stretch), it’s created some of the funniest glitches in the franchise.

One player realized that, simply by connecting a second controller and using both left joysticks while running, you can make your trainer run faster than a human should be capable of. This led to an experiment where players started connecting three and even four controllers to see if they could reach supersonic speeds, but sadly, it didn’t work.

You win this time, Sonic—welcome to the Paldea region.

Image via The Pokémon Company

An even funnier glitch makes Wiglett a meme

Speaking of weird glitches, Pokémon fans saw the meme potential when Wiglett, a Pokémon that some associated with looking like a phallus, was first revealed in September.

Now, thanks to a hilarious glitch, their dream came true—Wiglett took on the form of a phallus after appearing inside a trainer’s body and stretched and slapped its way through a battle from right between their groins.

Image via The Pokémon Company

From aggrieved fans seeking refunds, an alleged shoulder from Nintendo staff, a fan vote, and bizarre glitches, Nov. 21 has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Pokémon on the news front.

And you better buckle up, because things might get even crazier until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s pile of issues are fixed… hopefully sooner rather than later!