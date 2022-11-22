From the moment Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were first teased, players were making jokes about how phallic some of the new Pokémon designs were—namely Violet’s Legendary Pokémon Miraidon and later Wiglett when it was revealed.

The jokes died off somewhat after several initial surges of fanart and edits, but once the games officially launched they surged back into prominence thanks to all the gameplay circulating across the internet and some of the writing for characters coming off as somewhat flirty.

Even after that slew of new memes and innuendos fell to the side, clips continued popping up and the main point of contention and jokes focused on Gen IX’s poor performance overall.

But one particular video truly shows how a bad glitch can lead to a whole new level of horny from Pokémon fans.

It is not uncommon for Pokémon and character models to simply pop up during odd moments in the game, but it is a little rare to see an NPC model be placed directly over a Pokémon’s during a battle.

This is the case for one player who was trying to capture a Wiglett on the beach just outside of Lavencia, where a trainer popped up over the Pokémon’s active model throughout the battle.

The clip shows the player throwing a Poké Ball in an attempt to capture the Wiglett but failing just shy of the final shake. As a result, the Garden Eel Pokémon popped back out of the ball, extended to its full length, and poked through the male character model’s pants.

As is to be expected with a clip like this, the internet lost it and immediately started cutting portions of the video into other memes, sharing stills, or adding to the conversation with motivational speeches—even when the clip was removed.

One such user noted that this is the ultimate sign of size not being important, but the technique showcased by the NPC-melded Wiglett on the follow-up use of Slam to attack the player character’s Fletchinder was impressive.

It's not about the size, but more how you use it..

It's not about the size, but more how you use it..

But when both size and technique are present..

Some players have been lucky enough to enjoy playing through Scarlet and Violet without major glitches like this.

The main constant between fans is that, while the game is fun, it runs very poorly and can very easily dip into near unplayable at times due to stuttering and frame issues.

But hey, at least we will always have Wiglett. And isn’t that victory enough? Though fingers crossed someone doesn’t have a situation like this happen with Wugtrio…