Players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may think that they see a familiar face near the oceans of Paldea. But in actuality, what they’re looking at is something never seen before in the series.

Wiglett, the Garden Eel Pokémon, bears a striking resemblance to the Kanto region’s Diglett but is an entirely new species that calls the Paldea region home. This Water-type Pokémon enjoys living on the coasts with other members of its species, though they are quick to flee when they sense any danger approaching.

Players will be able to locate Wiglett and add it to their teams almost as soon as their adventure begins. It can first be found by following a stream in area one down to a hidden beach. Yet because of how sensitive this Pokémon is, players will have to initiate battles with it from afar, which can easily be done by locking onto it with the ZL button and throwing a Poké Ball with ZR.

Wiglett evolves into Wugtrio—not to be confused with Dugtrio—which appears as a mass of eels stemming out of a single rock. Like its Ground-type counterpart, Wugtrio possesses rather high attack and speed stats, despite not looking like it is capable of leaving the rock in any form. Alongside its signature move Triple Dive, Wugtrio can serve as a formidable foe that can take opponents down with ease.

How to evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While many species of Pokémon—especially those introduced in recent entries in the series—require rather obscure steps to be taken before they can reach their evolved forms, Wiglett luckily has a simple evolution path that players can access quickly.

To evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio, Wiglett must reach level 26, whether that be in battle or using items such as Rare Candies and EXP Candies. It will then begin the evolution progress as it grows three more heads and ventures out of the ground into its new rock home, being able to learn its signature move only a few levels later.